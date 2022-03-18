WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo February Situation Report #34 – 8 March 2022

In Numbers

25.9m highly food-insecure people

26 provinces affected

5.7m people displaced

6.3m people reached in 2021

Headline

• Integrated Phase Classification 20 (IPC 20): On 9 February, WFP Country Director, Peter Musoko, and the Food Security Cluster participated in the DRC Government’s official validation of the IPC 20 results. Published in October 2021, the results revealed that 25.9 million people are projected to be food insecure in the period January-June 2022, with 5.4 million in Phase 4 (emergency levels) and 20.5 million in Phase 3 (crisis levels). These results were formally endorsed by the DRC Government, WFP, FAO, and other partners.

Situation Update

• National Government Partnerships: On 10 February, WFP Country Director Peter Musoko took part in the DRC Government’s presentation ceremony for the 2021 Annual Report and 2022 Outlook. On 11 February he met with the Director of the Strategic Food Reserve to discuss the Strategic Plan that was developed with WFP’s support. The same day, the Country Director met with the Honourable John Banza Lunda, a DRC parliamentarian, to discuss cooperation on advocacy, returning internally displaced people in Tanganyika, and school feeding.

• UN Senior Policy Group: On 8 February the Country Director participated in the DRC UN Senior Policy Group dialogue on Human Rights.

• Private Partnerships: On 15 February, the Country Director met with the Director-General of the Trust Merchant Bank, a national partner for cash-based programmes to explore financing options for smallholder farmers.

• Mission to North Ubangi: WFP’s Deputy Country Director,

Natasha Nadazdin, visited field activities in North Ubangi where WFP supports refugees from the Central African Republic who are living in and outside of camps.