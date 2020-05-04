WFP Democratic Republic of Congo: Emergency Situation Report #18

In numbers

15.6 million food insecure people and 3.4 million children acutely malnourished

6.9 million reached in 2019

7.6 million people targeted in 2020

1.3 million people reached in the first quarter of 2020

Highlights

• In 2020, WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response, planning to reach 7.6 million people with food and nutrition assistance. An estimated 1.3 million people have been reached in the first quarter of 2020.

• With 15.6 million food insecure people in 109 territories in DRC, WFP’s emergency response has been extended for another six months until October 2020, to stem a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Situation Update

• In 2020, DRC remains the world’s second largest food crisis for a second year. Successive waves of violence, mass displacements and poor harvests have resulted in a protracted humanitarian crisis within DRC. With 15.6 million people experiencing acute food insecurity in 109 territories, WFP and its partners significantly expanded operations in 2019, reaching a record 6.9 million people. In 2020, WFP is targeting 7.6 million people and has reached an estimated 1.3 million people in the first quarter of the year.

• Conflict and internal displacement remain a primary trigger for food insecurity. In North Kivu, an ongoing offensive by the Congolese Armed Forces against armed groups has led to the displacement of over 52,000 people in Beni and Masisi. In Tanganyika province, conflict between the Twa and Bantu ethnic groups has led to the suspension of WFP activities in Nyunzu. Similarly, in Ituri, violent attacks by armed groups continues to lead to the displacement of people in Djugu, Mahagi and Mambasa. WFP is providing food assistance for the newly displaced and is prepositioning food to meet increased needs • Within this context, WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response covering the most populous and conflict-affected provinces in eastern DRC, Tanganyika, Haut Katanga and the Greater Kasai region.

Ebola: The DRC Government was due to declare the end of the epidemic on 12 April. However, after more than seven weeks without a new case, at least seven new cases of Ebola have been reported in Beni since 10 April. Contact tracing is underway, however, community resistance and persistent threats against response teams in some areas, are preventing full access to all contacts. Since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018, the outbreak has infected over 3,400 people and claimed over 2,200 lives in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces. This makes it the worst outbreak in DRC’s history and the second largest and deadliest outbreak globally.

Population movement • Closure of IDP sites: In pursuit of its zero internally displaced persons (IDP) policy, the government resumed its closure of IDP sites in Tanganyika province in March. Three IDPs sites (Kambomba TSF, Kamkomba Office and Kaseke) hosting almost 5,400 households will be closed.

WFP is providing IDPs in transit with a one-week ration of high energy biscuits. Additional food assistance will be provided to IDPs once they return to their villages of origin. WFP will also develop joint assistance programmes with other UN agencies, including FAO, UNICEF and UNFPA