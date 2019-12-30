WFP Democratic Republic of Congo: Emergency Situation Report #16

In numbers

15.6 million food insecure people and 5 million children acutely malnourished

5.2 million people assisted in 2018

5.1 million people targeted in 2019

1.17 million people reached per month on average

Highlights

• In 2019, WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response, planning to reach 5.1 million people with food and nutrition assistance.

• Hunger remains a major concern, as 15.6 million people are food insecure based on the results of the 17th Integrated Phase Classification (IPC). WFP’s corporate emergency response has been extended for another six months until April 2020, in order to stem a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Situation Update

• Inter-communal violence, disease outbreaks, restricted humanitarian access, poor infrastructure, and reduced access to agricultural lands and markets, all contribute to an extremely complex humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Heavy rains in late October led to flooding in at least ten provinces, affecting some 600,000 people and destroying 35,000 homes, mainly in the north-western provinces of North Ubangi, South Ubangi, Mongala and Equateur.

• Conflict and internal displacement remain a primary trigger for food insecurity. In South Kivu, new conflict-induced displacements are reported in the Kalehe and Minembwe highlands. In North Kivu, an ongoing offensive by the Congolese Armed Forces against armed groups in Beni has led to the displacement of over 32,000 people and the death of over 100 people in Beni and Masisi. This conflict led to mass civilian protests and violent attacks targeted against UN personnel and operations in Goma, Beni and Butembo. Humanitarian operations were directly impacted, with some 554 aid workers temporarily relocated to Goma in mid-November for their safety.

Within this context, WFP continues its corporate Level 3 emergency response covering the seven most populous and conflict-affected provinces in Eastern DRC, Tanganyika and the Greater Kasai region. This emergency response has been extended until April 2020, due to high levels of food insecurity which are expected to continue in the first half of 2020.