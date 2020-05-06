DR Congo

WFP Democratic Republic of Congo: COVID-19 Emergency Situation Report (30 April 2020)

Highlights

  • The first case of COVID-19 was detected in DRC on 10 March. As of end-April, 490 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths have been reported in six provinces.
  • The advent of COVID-19 has resulted in border closures and trade and lockdown restrictions. These are likely to lead to increased unemployment and loss of incomes and livelihoods for the Congolese people, increasing the risk of greater food insecurity

In numbers

  • 15.6 million food insecure people and 3.4 million children acutely malnourished
  • 6.9 million reached in 2019
  • 7.6 million people targeted in 2020
  • 1.3 million people reached in the first quarter of 2020

