WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, October 2021

747.29 mt of food distributed

471,886 USD cash-based transfers

18.9 USD million six-month (November 2021 – April 2022) net funding requirements

164,622 people assisted in October 2021

Operational Updates

Strategic Result 01: Food-insecure people affected by shocks have access to adequate food all year round.

• Refugees from the Central African Republic (CAR), fleeing the resurgence of violence after the 2020’s presidential elections, are present in the Likouala department in the north of the Republic of Congo. In October 2021, 17,699 refugees from CAR received nutritional, in-kind and value voucher assistance from WFP.

• 4,611 asylum seekers from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were assisted by WFP in the Bouemba district (Plateaux department). In this district, the asylum seekers are living in a camp and receive humanitarian assistance from WFP, UNHCR and cooperating partners.

• WFP provided Treatment and Prevention of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) to 9,605 vulnerable children and Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) in the departments of Likouala and Pool. The beneficiaries included refugees and people affected by the economic consequences of COVID-19.

• In the Pool department, 1,893 families benefited from a Food Assistance for Asset (FFA) programme. Under the framework of this activity, road rehabilitation work continued in Kindamba and Mayama. In addition, the fish farming groups received the fish along with the fish food.