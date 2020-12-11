WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, November 2020

In Numbers

976.3mt of food distributed USD 196,416 cash transferred 81,536 people assisted In November 2020

Operational Updates

• On 03 November, the Government announced a state of humanitarian emergency following weeks of flooding in the Likouala, Sangha, Cuvette and Plateaux departments.

More than 123,000 people have been affected so far. The Government called upon the UN for a rapid response for which WFP published a response plan. WFP urgently requires USD 8.6 million for seven months of response.

• The urban cash-based transfer programme continues for severely food-insecure people in the outlying boroughs of Brazzaville. In November 2020, 10,190 beneficiaries received a cash-transfer to help them meet their basic food needs. On 13 November, a representative from the American embassy in Congo, along with the minister of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action, visited one of WFP’s partner shopkeeper. The USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) contributed USD 2 million to the COVID19 response in urban areas.

• On 26 November, the Government donated kitchen utensils to the urban canteens of the school feeding programme in response to COVID-19. They will be distributed in the 19 canteens that were opened in response to the severe food insecurity in urban areas.

Thanks to the Global Partnerships for Education, the COVID-19 funding was secured by the national education group

• A baseline survey is planned on all the current cassava projects, and samples of cassava flour and mbala pinda snacks are being analyzed in a laboratory in Kinshasa and in the WFP Headquarters in Rome.

• In November 2020, 47,418 children received food through the school feeding programme in rural areas.