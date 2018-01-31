WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, November 2017

WFP interventions in the Kasais WFP has been working against the clock to help ever more people. The number of desperately hungry people reached with food assistance in the conflictravaged greater Kasai doubled in both October and November, but insufficient donations is jeopardizing this effort, with a risk to transform an acute emergency into a long-term disaster, hence putting many lives at risk, especially women and children. Hunger not only puts lives at risk; it may force the most vulnerable people into prostitution, increases the risk of sexual violence and leads to extreme coping mechanisms.

A multi-sectoral assessment for cash-based transfers (CBT) was completed on 15th November. While the provision of CBT was initially planned to commence in December 2017, results from the multi-sectoral assessment recommend CBT interventions to begin in January 2018 to ensure local availability of commodities for purchase. In addition, the assessment indicates that market conditions are suitable for the provision of CBT in Kasai Central, while in-kind food is recommended in Kasai province due to insufficient local production and restrictions in market access. WFP will use the results to develop a revised timescale for implementation of CBT. WFP’s overall plan is to eventually reach 150,000 beneficiaries with CBT as early as possible in 2018. The Country Office, supported by the Regional Bureau, has finalised its nutrition strategy and planning figures. WFP has now signed Field Level Agreements (FLAs) with its selected implementing partners – CARITAS (Kasai Central), ADRA (Kasai) and CONOPRO (Kasai Oriental). Since then, WFP has commenced training sessions for partners; registration for nutrition beneficiaries remains ongoing through active screening at community level, and the distribution of nutritional products has begun.