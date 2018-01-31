WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, November 2017
Highlights
Kasai crisis: 223,800 beneficiaries were assisted in November, exceeding the planned total of 200,000 beneficiaries for the month.
While WFP plans to feed almost half a million people in December, so depleted are the agency’s coffers that only half-rations can be distributed with the cash quickly running out.
WFP and UNHCR started a joint assessment in the four existing sites in South and North Ubangi to define criteria for a targeted food assistance approach. The approach aims to develop livelihood activities outside the sites (as part of a sustainable solutions for refugees) and free limited resources to assist new refugees in other areas of the ex-Equateur region.
Operational Updates
WFP interventions in the Kasais WFP has been working against the clock to help ever more people. The number of desperately hungry people reached with food assistance in the conflictravaged greater Kasai doubled in both October and November, but insufficient donations is jeopardizing this effort, with a risk to transform an acute emergency into a long-term disaster, hence putting many lives at risk, especially women and children. Hunger not only puts lives at risk; it may force the most vulnerable people into prostitution, increases the risk of sexual violence and leads to extreme coping mechanisms.
A multi-sectoral assessment for cash-based transfers (CBT) was completed on 15th November. While the provision of CBT was initially planned to commence in December 2017, results from the multi-sectoral assessment recommend CBT interventions to begin in January 2018 to ensure local availability of commodities for purchase. In addition, the assessment indicates that market conditions are suitable for the provision of CBT in Kasai Central, while in-kind food is recommended in Kasai province due to insufficient local production and restrictions in market access. WFP will use the results to develop a revised timescale for implementation of CBT. WFP’s overall plan is to eventually reach 150,000 beneficiaries with CBT as early as possible in 2018. The Country Office, supported by the Regional Bureau, has finalised its nutrition strategy and planning figures. WFP has now signed Field Level Agreements (FLAs) with its selected implementing partners – CARITAS (Kasai Central), ADRA (Kasai) and CONOPRO (Kasai Oriental). Since then, WFP has commenced training sessions for partners; registration for nutrition beneficiaries remains ongoing through active screening at community level, and the distribution of nutritional products has begun.
Purchase for Progress (P4P): Steven Were Omamo, Deputy Director Programme and Policy Division from HQ visited Goma and the P4P project in Rutshuru Territory on Saturday, 25 November, and met project participants and partners. The mission recommended that (1) agro industrial parks be inclusive and integrate pro-smallholder elements; and (2) smallholder-focused approaches such as P4P/Food for Assets should be scaled up to boost resilience through asset creation and rehabilitation.
Challenges: In the Kasai region, the rainy season and the significant humanitarian transport worsen conditions on already poor roads. In addition, while the overall security situation remains relatively stable, the threat of violence – including at distributions sites - persists. Trucking capacity remains a critical issue, with additional trucking capacity from Kampala and Accra only arriving in the Kasais as of early-mid December. In North and South Kivu, Tanganyika and Ituri provinces, insecurity due to armed and ethnic conflicts, kidnapping and limited humanitarian access to hamper humanitarian operations.