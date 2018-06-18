WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, May 2018
In Numbers
7.7 m people in food insecurity and livelihood crisis (15th IPC)
4.6 m people in need of nutrition assistance
US$195.2 m seven months (June - December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 63% of total
1,077,425 m people assisted in May 2018
Country Background & Strategy
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is Africa's second largest country. Due to its rich and fertile soil, agriculture is the primary rural economic activity. However, the nation has a food production deficit estimated at 30-40 percent. Seventy percent of the population lives below the poverty line and lacks access to adequate food.
As part of the global Integrated Road Map, DRC started implementing the Interim-Country Strategy Plan (I-CSP) in January 2018. The I-CSP was approved by the Executive Board in November 2017 and will govern the portfolio of activities in the country under a results-based framework for a period of three years (2018-2020).
In May 2018, WFP decided to scale-up its interventions in Ituri, Kasai, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika due to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country and the growing needs. The scale-up decision was considered based on:
Increased number of affected food insecure people and expanded geographical location in Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces.
Improved food security for the people of Kasai who have received WFP assistance (538,515), but there are pockets where the situation has worsened: Kamonia (Kasai) and Dibaya (Kasai Central).
There is an ongoing Emergency Food Security Assessments in Ituri that will determine the number of people in need. Based on preliminary results, WFP targets 236,000 beneficiaries for food assistance.
Operational Updates
- Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): The ninth Ebola outbreak in DRC was declared on 08 May. The outbreak is the first affecting the northwestern region of Equateur, mainly the rural health zones of Bikoro, Iboko, Wangata and the provincial capital, Mbandaka. In May, a total of 53 cases (36 confirmed, 13 probable and 4 suspected, including 25 deceased, were reported. A day after the declaration of the outbreak, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster deployed its Coordinator to participate in the coordination structure set up by WHO and the Government. UNHAS set up an air-bridge from Kinshasa via Mbandaka to Bikoro and Iboko to deliver supplies and personnel. An UNHAS helicopter with medical equipment and capacity to evacuate Ebola patients is based in Mbandaka. On 05 June, WFP and Oxfam signed a field-level agreement to start food distributions. Plans are in place to reach 4,000 contacts of confirmed cases put under surveillance during the 21-day incubation period (they receive a standard food basket), as well as 46 people discharged from Ebola Treatment Centres (2-week rations of fortified cereals and oil). Since the launch of the vaccination exercise on 21 May, a total of 1,579 people have been vaccinated.
WFP interventions in the Kasais:
In Kasai Central, a DFID delegation visited Mwetshi to observe cash distributions, made possible through UKAID funds, and meet beneficiaries. Furthermore, WFP started airlifting 340 mt of nutritional products from Lubumbashi to the Kasais using commercial cargo flights. The airlift was necessary to avoid interruptions and enabled WFP to assist 7,670 children suffering from acute malnutrition. The General Food Distribution for May ended in Dibaya health zone reaching 62,854 beneficiaries with 520 mt of food. The general cash distribution ended on 27 May, reaching 87,364 beneficiaries with USD 1,694,861, representing 98 percent of the plan.
In Tshikapa (Kasai province), 217,950 people were assisted with 1,812 mt of assorted food. The registration of beneficiaries for cash assistance at Banga-Lubaka was completed on 29 May. In total, 4,686 households were registered. Some 4,832 malnourished children aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritional food for treatment of acute malnutrition and 4,836 children aged 6-23 months for prevention of acute malnutrition; 21.8 mt of food was distributed. Some 194 people living with HIV and pregnant and lactating women were assisted with 0.13 mt of food.
WFP interventions in the Eastern provinces:
Tanganyika: Cash was distributed to 26,899 IDPs during the first round of cash distribution in Kalunga and Lubye. In the second round of cash distributions, 50,100 beneficiaries were reached in Katanika and Kankomba. Food (637 mt) has been distributed to 55,035 IDPs and returnees in Kinkumbe, Kalenge, Kabutonga and Kankomba.
Ituri: An Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA), combined with baseline data collection is ongoing in the province. Emergency response for a targeted 160,000 newly displaced people in Ituri province is ongoing. Cash distributions to South Sudanese refugees was conducted reaching 9,918 households (31,949 people) in Meri with USD 412,053 and 1,822 households (4,223 people) with USD 54,899 in Biringi.
North Kivu: Despite poor road conditions, the second and third food distribution cycles to 21,000 new IDPs started. The third cycle of distributions to 10,639 beneficiaries in Mbau is moving slowly due to delayed deliveries caused by poor road conditions.
South Kivu: A food distribution was organized for 32,966 Burundian refugees at Lusenda and Mulongwe camp. Cash Based Transfers commenced on 19 May and were completed on 29 May.
P4P: WFP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FAO to formalize a joint resilience unit to promote and facilitate ongoing collaboration on resilience programming. Currently, the joint programme assists more than 140,000 smallholder farmers in North Kivu and Tanganyika provinces, through livelihood support activities, sustainable agricultural value chain practices and social cohesion interventions that support peace and bring hope to conflict-affected communities. The programme is expanding to South Kivu.