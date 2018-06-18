WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, May 2018

In Numbers

7.7 m people in food insecurity and livelihood crisis (15th IPC)

4.6 m people in need of nutrition assistance

US$195.2 m seven months (June - December 2018) net funding requirements, representing 63% of total

1,077,425 m people assisted in May 2018

Country Background & Strategy

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is Africa's second largest country. Due to its rich and fertile soil, agriculture is the primary rural economic activity. However, the nation has a food production deficit estimated at 30-40 percent. Seventy percent of the population lives below the poverty line and lacks access to adequate food.

As part of the global Integrated Road Map, DRC started implementing the Interim-Country Strategy Plan (I-CSP) in January 2018. The I-CSP was approved by the Executive Board in November 2017 and will govern the portfolio of activities in the country under a results-based framework for a period of three years (2018-2020).

In May 2018, WFP decided to scale-up its interventions in Ituri, Kasai, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika due to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the country and the growing needs. The scale-up decision was considered based on:

Increased number of affected food insecure people and expanded geographical location in Tanganyika and South Kivu provinces. Improved food security for the people of Kasai who have received WFP assistance (538,515), but there are pockets where the situation has worsened: Kamonia (Kasai) and Dibaya (Kasai Central). There is an ongoing Emergency Food Security Assessments in Ituri that will determine the number of people in need. Based on preliminary results, WFP targets 236,000 beneficiaries for food assistance.

Operational Updates

Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): The ninth Ebola outbreak in DRC was declared on 08 May. The outbreak is the first affecting the northwestern region of Equateur, mainly the rural health zones of Bikoro, Iboko, Wangata and the provincial capital, Mbandaka. In May, a total of 53 cases (36 confirmed, 13 probable and 4 suspected, including 25 deceased, were reported. A day after the declaration of the outbreak, the WFP-led Logistics Cluster deployed its Coordinator to participate in the coordination structure set up by WHO and the Government. UNHAS set up an air-bridge from Kinshasa via Mbandaka to Bikoro and Iboko to deliver supplies and personnel. An UNHAS helicopter with medical equipment and capacity to evacuate Ebola patients is based in Mbandaka. On 05 June, WFP and Oxfam signed a field-level agreement to start food distributions. Plans are in place to reach 4,000 contacts of confirmed cases put under surveillance during the 21-day incubation period (they receive a standard food basket), as well as 46 people discharged from Ebola Treatment Centres (2-week rations of fortified cereals and oil). Since the launch of the vaccination exercise on 21 May, a total of 1,579 people have been vaccinated.

WFP interventions in the Kasais:

In Kasai Central, a DFID delegation visited Mwetshi to observe cash distributions, made possible through UKAID funds, and meet beneficiaries. Furthermore, WFP started airlifting 340 mt of nutritional products from Lubumbashi to the Kasais using commercial cargo flights. The airlift was necessary to avoid interruptions and enabled WFP to assist 7,670 children suffering from acute malnutrition. The General Food Distribution for May ended in Dibaya health zone reaching 62,854 beneficiaries with 520 mt of food. The general cash distribution ended on 27 May, reaching 87,364 beneficiaries with USD 1,694,861, representing 98 percent of the plan.

In Tshikapa (Kasai province), 217,950 people were assisted with 1,812 mt of assorted food. The registration of beneficiaries for cash assistance at Banga-Lubaka was completed on 29 May. In total, 4,686 households were registered. Some 4,832 malnourished children aged 6-59 months received specialized nutritional food for treatment of acute malnutrition and 4,836 children aged 6-23 months for prevention of acute malnutrition; 21.8 mt of food was distributed. Some 194 people living with HIV and pregnant and lactating women were assisted with 0.13 mt of food.

WFP interventions in the Eastern provinces: