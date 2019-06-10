WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, March 2019

In Numbers

USD113 m six months (May 2019 to Oct 2019) net funding requirements, representing 46% of total

1,086,045 people assisted in March 2019

Operational Updates

Ebola Virus Disease (Ebola): With more than 1,200 cases of Ebola reported since the beginning of the outbreak, WFP activities within the Ebola response have been implemented in 23 health zones and as of mid-April, WFP has provided food and nutrition assistance to more than 264,300 Ebola-affected people. Following the attacks on Ebola Treatment Centres in Katwa and Butembo in February, community outreach efforts are gradually yielding tangible results. However, an announced resumption of army and MONUSCO attacks against suspected armed groups may soon lead to an increase in attacks on the Ebola responders. WFP is monitoring the situation closely.

L3 Emergency distributions: After reaching 5.2 million beneficiaries through scaled-up emergency distributions last year, in 2019 WFP continues its emergency operations in North and South Kivu, Kasai, Kasai Central, Ituri and Tanganyika provinces. WFP is targeting 5.1 million people with lifesaving food and nutrition assistance in the form of in-kind food, cash transfers and specialized nutritious foods and has already reached 1.5 million beneficiaries during the first quarter. WFP operates resilience projects in North Kivu, South Kivu, Tanganyika, and North and South Ubangi provinces, where people benefit from a combination of activities including asset creation and literacy classes. WFP will soon commence these activities in the Kasai region.

Ituri: WFP provided distributions in-kind to some 119,700 South Sudanese refugees and internally displaced people. For cash distributions, WFP reached some 125,000 beneficiaries. In April, WFP aims to reach more cash beneficiaries through the increased capacity of its financial service provider. Despite insecurity in the area of Jiba, WFP provided treatment for malnutrition to some 5,300 pregnant and nursing women and girls (PLW/Gs) and children.

Kasai: WFP continues to provide assistance in response to the repatriation of over 402,000 Congolese nationals from Angola.

Despite a shortfall of cereals, WFP provided in-kind assistance to some 56,400 people and cash assistance to 42,600 people.

Nutrition activities increased significantly in March, with WFP reaching some 28,900 and 19,500 beneficiaries for malnutrition treatment and prevention, respectively.

Tanganyika: In March, WFP provided in-kind food to some 90,000 beneficiaries. Food deliveries were, however, delayed due to custom formalities. Cash distributions were conducted using beneficiary biometric registration, reaching some 192,400 beneficiaries. These were carried out together with nutrition sensitive activities. Moderate acute malnutrition treatment was provided to some 19,400 PLW/Gs and children, and some people received assistance to prevent acute and chronic malnutrition.

Kasai Central: In March, WFP reached 28,500 beneficiaries with in-kind food. The delivery of in-kind assistance was hampered by toll fees imposed by a Chinese road construction company. WFP provided cash assistance to 28,100 beneficiaries. Despite the late arrival of specialized nutritious food caused by logistical hurdles, WFP provided malnutrition treatment assistance to 5,700 children and PLW/Gs and malnutrition prevention assistance to 6,700 children and PLW/Gs.

North Kivu: In March, WFP obtained its monthly target for distributions in-kind, reaching some 152,000 beneficiaries.

For the treatment of malnutrition, WFP reached some 8,900 PLW/Gs and children under five, once again exceeding the number of beneficiaries planned, due to the recent arrival of newly displaced people in Mweso territory. Operations in Masisi are suspended due to ongoing insecurity.

South Kivu: Despite poor roads and access constraints exacerbated by the rainy season, WFP provided in-kind assistance to some 62,100 beneficiaries. Malnutrition treatment and prevention assistance was provided to some 38,100 and 2,400 PLW/Gs and children, respectively. The lack of specialised nutritious food in stock remains a constraint.

Some 35,000 Burundian refugees were assisted with evouchers.

Home-grown school feeding: WFP continues to provide home-grown meals to school children in Beni, Oicha and Rutshuru in North Kivu province. In 2019 so far, WFP has provided some 67,600 school children with nutritious meals to promote school attendance and encourage community acceptance of the Ebola response. In the coming months, WFP plans to extend its school feeding programme to Tanganyika, Kasai Central and Kasai Oriental provinces, targeting some 57,700 school children.