WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

9,221 mt of food assistance distributed (June)

USD 3,325,000 cash-based transfers made (June)

USD167.3 m six months (Aug 2019 to January 2019) net funding requirements, representing 34% of total

1,290,000 people assisted in June 2019

Operational Updates

Ebola Virus Disease (Ebola): With more than 2,700 cases of Ebola reported since the beginning of August 2018, the outbreak in eastern DRC continues unabated. The outbreak has now spread beyond DRC’s borders with one case confirmed in Uganda and three cases confirmed in Goma, a city bordering Rwanda. This has led the World Health Organisation to declare the current outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, highlighting the need for increased resource mobilisation and preparedness measures. Roughly USD 50 million is urgently required by WFP to ensure the continued response in DRC and the preparedness in DRC, the region and at the global level for the next six months.

L3 Emergency distributions: Scaled-up emergency response operations in North and South Kivu, Kasai, Kasai Central, Ituri and Tanganyika provinces are ongoing. In 2019, WFP plans to provide in-kind food, cash and nutrition assistance to 5.1 million people throughout DRC and has already reached 4.4 million people in the first half of the year.

Ituri: In June, WFP continued to provide in-kind food assistance to IDPs following armed attacks and killings reported primarily in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu. WFP reached 286,700 people with in-kind food assistance. Ongoing insecurity rendered some areas inaccessible. Cash distributions planned for July were suspended due to ongoing insecurity. WFP also provided treatment for malnutrition to some 3,100 pregnant and nursing women (PLWs) and children. Insecurity in Jiba health zone rendered some areas inaccessible.

Kasai: The situation remains volatile with the resurgence of interethnic conflict in southern Kasai. In June, WFP distributed food to 65,000 conflict affected people and Congolese nationals expelled from Angola, reaching the monthly target for May for in-kind distributions. The registration of people for cash assistance was suspended following community resistance towards WFP’s targeted assistance approach. Some 35,100 and 9,600 children and PLWs received specialised nutritious food aimed at the treatment and prevention of malnutrition, respectively.

Tanganyika: In June, WFP provided in-kind food to 100,500 people and cash assistance to 39,600 people. Insecurity along the Kalemie-Nyemba road remains a constant threat to disrupting the smooth delivery of food from Kalemie to Nyunzu. WFP also provided 19,700 children and PLW/Gs with malnutrition treatment assistance and 17,900 children and PLW/Gs with malnutrition prevention assistance. Food deliveries were interrupted due to attempted ambushes. Ankoro health zone was also inaccessible due to logistical constraints.