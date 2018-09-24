WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, July 2018

In Numbers

6,209 mt of food assistance distributed

US$2.5 m cash based transfers made

US$199.8 m six months (August 2018 to January 2019) net funding requirements, representing 69% of total

939,884 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• Ebola Virus Disease (EVD): On 24 July, the 9th Ebola outbreak was officially declared over. Prompt action by the Government and the humanitarian community helped contain the virus from spreading at a large scale. Overall, 38 cases were confirmed, including 29 deaths. Until early August, UNHAS continued to support WHO, government and NGOs to move personnel and equipment from the affected villages and from Mbandaka to Kinshasa. A second round of food distributions to discharged patients from Ebola treatment centers and their family members, as well as to people that had come into contact with Ebola cases, started on 23 July. A third round will be carried out in August.

• On 1st August, a new Ebola Virus outbreak was declared in Beni territory, North Kivu. The response to the outbreak in the affected zone may be more complicated due to the highly volatile security situation, coupled with severe humanitarian access constraints.

WFP interventions in the Kasais:

• In Kasai Central: Food was distributed to 63,200 beneficiaries in Dibaya territory in July. Cash transfers to 40,400 beneficiaries in Dimbelenge territory (Mwetshi and Bena Tshiadi) was carried out, at a total value of USD 783,000. WFP organized sensitization sessions on Accountability to Affected Populations and Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (AAP/PSEA) for WFP and partner staff in Kananga. Fifty-three people including 14 women were sensitized.

• In Kasai province, 35,300 conflict-affected people received food in Kalonda Ouest and Banga Lubaka health zones. In line with the scale-up of cash based transfers, WFP started cash feasibility assessments in Kamako and Mutena in Kamonia territory. These locations were reported to host about 45,000 food insecure repatriated Congolese and returnees and 60,000 food insecure conflict affected people. WFP plans to distribute USD 363,300 to 23,400 beneficiaries from August 13 in Banga Lubaka health zone, Ilebo territory.