WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

5,616 mt of food assistance distributed in December 2018

USD 4,952,031 cash-based transfers made in December 2018

USD128 m six months (March 2019 to Aug 2019) net funding requirements, representing 50% of total

1,022,741 people assisted in December 2018

Operational Updates

Ebola Virus Disease (Ebola): The Ebola epidemic continues to be of great concern, with increasing fears that the virus will spread to neighbouring countries. Great insecurity and community resistance against response teams continue to hamper the response in key areas, including Beni and Butembo. Contact tracing and investigations into new cases remain a challenge, with response activities also being severely hampered in late December and early January due to electionrelated demonstrations. As of end-January, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to more than 160,000 Ebola-affected people and UNHAS air transport services have been provided to approximately 8,000 people, including the humanitarian community and DRC government officials.

L3 Emergency scale-up: Largescale displacement, poor harvests and endemic poverty nearly doubled the number of acutely food insecure people in DRC in 2018 to 13.1 million. In response to this, WFP successfully expanded its operations in 2018, reaching a record 5.2 million people, a twofold increase from 2017. In 2019, WFP continues its scaled-up operations in North and South Kivu, Kasai, Kasai Central, Ituri and Tanganyika provinces.

Kasai: The scale-up of in-kind food assistance continued, including assistance in response to the return of approximately 402,000 Congolese nationals from Angola, following an expulsion order by the Angolan authorities. WFP provided inkind assistance to some 18,000 people and cash assistance to 14,600 recipients in December.

Tanganyika: Despite insecurity and access constraints exacerbated by the rainy season, WFP provided in-kind assistance to some 110,000 people. Poor roads and a reduction in transport capacity hampered in-kind operations. In terms of cash assistance, WFP reached 92,000 recipients, exceeding its monthly target in December by 16 percent. Moderate acute malnutrition treatment was provided to 16,000 people, representing 83 percent of the target and 15,800 intended recipients received assistance aimed at the prevention of acute and chronic malnutrition.

Ituri: Active conflict and insecurity continue to increase the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) within the region. In response, WFP provided 95,600 people with distributions inkind, representing 80 percent of intended recipients. The constant displacement of people, however, continues to be a challenge in reaching the people targeted. For the nutrition treatment intervention, some 14,900 moderately acute malnourished children and pregnant or nursing women were