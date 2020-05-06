WFP Democratic Republic of Congo Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers March

4,916 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 2.2 million cash-based transfers made

USD131 million net funding requirement for May - October 2020

948,000 assisted in March 2020

Operational Updates

COVID-19 pandemic: WFP’s Level 3 emergency general food distributions and nutrition interventions are being conducted in collaboration with local authorities and in accordance with SOPs establishing preventive measures including physical distancing, mandatory handwashing and temperature checks. Resources permitting, food assistance covering April and May is being provided for general food distributions and nutrition interventions in all provinces.

Ituri: Despite the ongoing military offensive against armed groups, population displacements continue to be reported in Djugu, Mahagi and Mambasa territories following attacks by armed groups In March, WFP reached 88,900 people with in-kind food assistance and 41,500 IDPs and South Sudanese refugees with cash assistance. Insecurity in Djugu remains a primary concern and as a result, cash distributions and SCOPE registration were suspended in some villages.

Kasai: In March, WFP distributed food to 41,700 people. Due to a shortfall in stock, only cereals and pulses have been distributed since February. Additional stocks are expected to arrive in May. Cash assistance was also provided to 27,100 IDPs in Ndjokopunda and Luebo health zones. Specialized nutritious food for the treatment for moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) was provided to 13,000 pregnant and nursing women (PLW) and children, whilst food for the prevention of acute malnutrition was provided to 70,200 PLW and children. The ferry connecting Kamonia to Kamako is out of service, hampering the delivery of specialized nutritious food to Mutena health zone. WFP has deployed two allterrain vehicles, SHERPS, to facilitate food delivery.

Kasai Central: WFP distributed in-kind food assistance to 40,800 people in March. Specialized nutritious food was also distributed to 26,600 children and PLW for the treatment of MAM and 31,300 children and PLW for the prevention of acute malnutrition. A shortage of Super Cereal is limiting distributions for PLW for both interventions. Additional stocks are only expected to arrive in late May. Accessing some health centres for nutrition interventions also remains challenging due to logistical constraints.

North Kivu: Due to government’s ongoing offensive against armed groups, from February to March, over 19,000 people were displaced in Mangina (Beni) and surrounding areas.

WFP distributed in-kind food to 158,700 people in Lubero, Rutshuru and Beni. Distributions in Lubero were interrupted after attacks by alleged Mai-Mai militia.

Distributions were suspended and food was diverted to Beni. Specialized nutritious food for the treatment of MAM and the prevention of acute malnutrition was distributed to 2,400 and 17,700 children and PLW, respectively.

South Kivu: Government led inter-community talks were conducted in Uvira, Fizi and Mwenga to improve peaceful cohabitation between warring communities. WFP distributed food to 33,000 IDPs, host families and returnees in Fizi and Mwenga. Cash assistance was provided to 38,000 Burundian refugees in Lusenda and Mulongwe refugee camps. Preparations are underway for the launch of mobile money distributions for refugees.

Distributions for MAM treatment started mid-month with 26,600 beneficiaries receiving food assistance by monthend and 7,600 beneficiaries receiving food for the prevention of acute malnutrition.

Tanganyika: In-kind food was distributed in Kalemie and Pweto, with almost 55,200 people reached in March.

Poor road conditions delayed food deliveries to Pweto.

To mitigate against these delays, cooperating partners have identified warehouses for prepositioning of food.

Cash assistance was provided to 61,100 people throughout the month. The distribution of specialized nutritious food for the treatment of MAM and prevention of acute malnutrition ended with 32,800 people reached. With the ongoing insecurity in Nyunzu territory, food deliveries to Nyunzu, Kabalo and Manono health centres are suspended. Distributions for PLWs were hindered by insufficient stocks of Super Cereal and vegetable oil.