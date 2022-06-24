WFP Democratic Republic of the Congo April Situation Report #37 - 16 June 2022

Headline

Situation Update

Zambia Strategic Reserve mission: From 9 to 13 May, WFP Country Director visited key sites of the Zambia Strategic Reserve with the DRC Minister of Agriculture, the DRC coordinator of the Strategic Reserve and the Zambian Head of the Strategic Reserve. The delegation discussed the DRC’s roadmap for implementing its own Strategic Reserve in coming years. The food reserve allows countries to withstand climate and other shocks which inhibit food production, by ensuring a food supply is available in times of crisis and food insecurity is curbed.

KfW Development Bank visit: WFP’s Deputy Country Director Natasha Nadazdin, with a WFP/FAO/UNICEF delegation, accompanied the donor to the joint resilience project sites in Kalehe and Minova. A meeting was held in Goma Office, at which the joint activities were presented.

Quarterly donors’ briefing: WFP CD hosted a second quarterly donor briefing on 27 May to present WFP DRC’s recently published 2021 Annual Country Report detailing its achievements. WFP elaborated on its priorities for 2022, the latest security situation updates, the progress of the ration size pilot, and a market analysis following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Donors asked about the impact of insecurity in eastern DRC on WFP operations, for clarification on the difference between the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) hunger analysis and FEWSNET analysis, and for updates on WFP’s funding outlook.