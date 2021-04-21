WFP D. R. Congo External Situation Report #23 - 21 April 2021

In Numbers

27.3 mi highly food-insecure people

26 provinces affected

5.2 mi people displaced

2.1 mi beneficiaries reached since the beginning of 2021

Highlights in March 2021

• With 27.3 million highly food-insecure people, DRC is the largest food security crisis in the world in absolute numbers.

• On 18 March, WFP launched a social safety net project in the N’sele commune (Kinshasa outskirts). It aims to assist families who lost their jobs or who were prevented from carrying on with their small-scale trading activities because of COVID-19 and its containment measures.

Situation Update

• The preliminary results of the latest IPC analysis (19th IPC) have been published. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the highest estimated number of food-insecure people worldwide, with 27.3 million people who are food insecure between February and July 2021, representing about 28% of analysed population. Of this figure, 20.5 million people are facing “crisis” levels (IPC Phase 3) and 6.7 million people are facing “emergency” levels (IPC Phase 4) of food insecurity. An additional 41 million people are in a “stressed” state with high risk of slipping into food insecurity if not adequately assisted (IPC Phase 2).

• In urban areas, the main key drivers of food insecurity are the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for instance on cross-border trade, limited access to employment and household income, and food prices increase. In Kinshasa, currently more than 1.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protect their livelihoods. Further, the cities of Kindu, Beni, Kananga, Kalemie, Mbuji Mayi, Uvira and Gemena are also in a crisis situation (IPC Phase 3) with between 20% and 40% of the populations in IPC Phase 3 and above. In total, 4.6 million people (21% of the analysed population) residing in urban areas require support to address serious household vulnerability, improve food consumption and dietary diversity, and reduce reliance on negative coping strategies.

• COVID-19: as of 31 March, there are 28,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the DRC, including 745 deaths. The main province affected is Kinshasa with a total of some 20,000 cases. The Government curfew (9 pm to 5 am) declared since mid-December remains active until further notice. Movements are only allowed on exceptional basis (health and travels). Due to the lack of relevant testing capacity in the country, there is no evidence of the Covid-19 variants or mutations in DRC until today.

• Ebola: as of 31 March, WHO has confirmed cumulative 11 Ebola cases (including 5 deaths) in North Kivu. However, it has not reported any new case for twenty-nine consecutive days. If no new occurrences are recorded in the next 34 days, the epidemic will be declared over. WFP will closely monitor how the situation evolves on the ground and will continue to provide support to post-Ebola affected communities for the time being. UNHAS continues flying to Butembo twice a week to support the organizations working to contain a possible resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease in the east of the country.