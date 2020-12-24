WFP D. R. Congo External Situation Report #20

In Numbers

Highlights

On 18 November, DRC’s 11th Ebola epidemic was declared over, nearly six months after the first cases were reported in the Equateur Province.

The number of people in need in DRC has increased, making it the largest food crisis in the world. Food insecurity worsened in 2020, as a direct result of COVID-19 impact and conflicts.

Situation Update

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance in DRC has increased as a result of conflicts, COVID-19, flooding and economic decline. Some 21.8 million people are highly food insecure (up from 15.6 million in 2019), including 5.7 million classified in phase 4 (Emergency) on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) scale. For the projected period January – June 2021, 19.6 million people are likely to be in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) or worse, including more than 4.8 million people in Emergency (IPC Phase 4).

Conflicts and consequent internal displacement remain the main trigger for food insecurity. Violence in the east, from Ituri to South Kivu, continues to present challenges to humanitarian actors, limiting the geographical scope of the operations.

DRC’s 11th Ebola epidemic in the Equateur province was officially declared over on 18 November, following weeks with no new confirmed cases. Overall, 130 cases, including 55 deaths and 75 survivors, were reported in 13 health zones. In response, WFP provided UNHAS flights as well as logistical support through the establishment of warehouses, accommodation camps and storage services. WFP will be present in the area for the surveillance period until the end of February 2021.