West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (8-14 March 2022)

BURKINA FASO

CIVILIAN CASUALTIES AS BUS HITS AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE

On 13 March, a bus hit an improvised explosive device (IED) on the main road between Kaya, the regional capital of the Centre-Nord, and Dori, the regional capital of Sahel. The IED killed two and injured two others. Two days prior, a commercial transporter had hit an IED on the same road. The recurrent explosions due to IEDs indicate their spreading use as well as the presence of non-state armed groups in the area.

SENEGAL

CIVILIANS FLEE CASAMANCE SEEKING REFUGE IN THE GAMBIA

On 13 March, the Senegalese army announced the launch of a security operation in the southern Casamance region, near its border with The Gambia. As a result, people have started to flee the area and cross into southern Gambia. The authorities in the capital Banjul have announced an envelope of 5 million dalasis - about US$94,000 - to assist refugees and displaced persons. Dozens of Gambians arrived in Bujinha, in the Foni district, on the Gambian side of the border. According to the Red Cross, more than 1,000 people have left their villages near the border. Aid organizations are assisting the Gambian authorities with assessing the situation. Casamance has been the scene of one of the continent's oldest conflicts since independence fighters took to the streets in December 1982. Casamance is isolated from Senegal by The Gambia and prone to feelings of neglect.

NIGERIA

OVER 131 SUSPECTED CASES OF MEASLES IN MONGUNO, BORNO STATE

Aid organizations raised concerns over an increase in suspected measles cases across displaced persons’ camps and host communities in Monguno local government area (LGA), Borno state. On 10 March, there were at least 131 suspected cases and six confirmed cases. Humanitarian health organizations have mobilized across camps and host communities and are intensifying the search for cases as well as isolating and treating suspected ones. Moreover, they have launched measles vaccination campaigns across hotspots in Monguno, prioritizing children who are the most vulnerable. Overcrowding across camps and host communities in the LGA increases the risk of the rapid spread of communicable diseases such as measles.

DR CONGO

ARMED MEN KILL AT LEAST 27 CIVILIANS IN BENI TERRITORY

On 11 March, armed men killed 27 civilians in an attack in Mambume, in Beni territory, North Kivu Province. Several persons have been reported missing, and a dozen houses were set ablaze in the latest in a long line of violent attacks in the area. The situation remains very precarious in Beni territory, where alleged armed group members have killed at least 219 people during some 40 attacks between December 2021 and March 2022. Around 200 civilians were also abducted. Due to the repeated deadly attacks, humanitarian access is gradually being reduced in Beni territory, depriving, for example, more than 300,000 affected people of assistance in Kamango, Mutwanga, Oïcha, and Mabalako health zones.