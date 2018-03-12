West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (6 - 12 March 2018)

CAMEROON/NIGERIA

OVER 20,000 CAMEROONIANS SEEK REFUGE IN NIGERIA

Between 1 - 8 March, 2,501 Cameroonian asylum seekers were registered in two localities in Nigeria’s south-eastern Benue state, bringing the total number registered so far to 20,291 individuals since the influx started in October 2017, UNHCR reported on 9 March. The Cameroonians, mostly women and children seeking safety and protection, are fleeing from the country’s Anglophone regions which have been gripped by tension over the past two years. They have settled in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba states.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

VIOLENCE ON THE RISE AROUND PAOUA TOWN

An increase in violence has been reported in recently in villages around Paoua town in the country’s northern Ouham Pende prefecture.

More than 65,000 people have been displaced by armed fighting that erupted around Paoua in December 2017. Around 20,000 others have fled across the border to neighbouring Chad. The latest escalation of attacks is hampering the delivery of relief assistance.

CHAD

$28.5 MILLION NEEDED FOR CAR REFUGEE RESPONSE

Some US$28.5 million are needed to provide urgent assistance to 65,000 people in the south of Chad. They include 30,000 Central Africans refugees and 35,000 host community members. Around $3.5 million have been mobilised. UNHCR and partners will focus on assisting host communities, settling 2,165 new refugees who went straight to camps due to family links, and relocating to refugee camps those who do not wish to remain in host villages.

DR CONGO

RISING TENSIONS THREATEN CIVILIANS IN KASAI REGION

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on 6 March voiced concerns over fresh tension in Kasai region. Sporadic clashes between the military and armed groups as well as rising ethnic tensions pose threats to civilians, the agency said. In February, tensions led to the internal displacement of over 11,000 people.

Around 900,000 people have been internally displaced since the Kasai crisis erupted in 2016, according to UNHCR.

NIGERIA

AID OPERATIONS SUSPENDED AFTER ATTACK

Relief operations remain suspended following the 1 March armed attack on Rann town in Nigeria’s north-eastern Borno state.

Three aid workers were killed, three others wounded and one feared abducted, prompting the evacuation of humanitarian workers were evacuated after the attack in the locality, which is home to around 80,000 people, including 55,000 internally displaced persons who rely on humanitarian assistance.

FIRE DESTROYS OVER 200 IDP SHELTERS

On 6 March, fire destroyed more than 200 IDP shelters in Mafa camp in Nigeria’s northeast.

The blaze spread from a firewood stove and destroyed food and household items belonging to around 1,000 IDPs. The razed shelters were among 500 recently constructed homes by UNHCR. Efforts are underway to provide immediate support to affected households. Since the onset of the dry season, partners have scaled up sensitisation programmes to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks in camps and host communities