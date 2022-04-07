West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (29 March - 4 April 2022)

DR CONGO

INSECURITY HAMPERS AID PROVISION IN TANGANYIKA

Recurrent robberies, abductions, looting perpetrated by armed groups, and clashes in northern Nyunzu, Tanganyika province, forced a humanitarian organization to suspend its activities on 22 March. The organization delivered nutritional supplies to health centres across six health areas between Kabeya and Lengwe towns. This suspension is depriving over 9,900 malnourished children, pregnant and nursing mothers from critical aid.

LAUNCH OF THE SECOND PHASE OF THE CHOLERA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

On 31 March, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the government launched the second phase of a vast vaccination campaign against cholera, targeting two million people aged one year and up in the most choleraaffected provinces of Haut-Lomami, Tanganyika, and South-Kivu. The first phase of the campaign was launched in December 2021. Cholera is widespread in DRC, where a large number of people lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation. In 2021, cholera claimed over 150 lives across the country and at least 8,000 people were suspected of having the disease

NIGER

RECURRENT KIDNAPPINGS FOR RANSOM IN DIFFA REGION

According to humanitarian organizations, on 28 March, two persons were kidnapped in Koudou Kindilla village, N’guimi district, Diffa region. The previous week, 26 people were abducted in Bosso and Chetimari districts, also in Diffa. Kidnappings for ransom are recurrent in the region, considering the presence of non-state armed groups. In 2021, 457 people were reportedly abducted in the Diffa region.

CAMEROON

INTER-COMMUNITY CLASHES KILL 11 PEOPLE IN THE NORTH-WEST REGION

On 29 March, non-state armed group (members killed three civilians from a herders’ community in Ndu sub-division,

Donga-Mantung division, North-West region.

The incident sparked clashes between herder and farmer communities, killing another eight civilians, setting several houses ablaze, and forcing people to flee. Tensions between these two communities are recurrent, especially in the North-West, aggravated by the ongoing crisis in the North-West and South-West regions.

NIGERIA

FIRES DESTROY WATER RIGS IN MONGUNO CAMPS, AFFECT 1,000 DISPLACED PEOPLE

On 2 April, a fire broke out at the Fulatari displacement camp in Borno State's Monguno local government area (LGA), destroying a large water rig and resulting in significant water shortages for over 1,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs). The fire also destroyed critical assets, including equipment needed to drill additional boreholes and increase water supply to IDPs.

Another fire damaged solar panels used to power water systems in a nearby veterinary camp on 3 April, resulting in significant water shortages. Water trucking capacity in the LGA is limited and insufficient to meet water needs across displacement camps, where new displaced persons continue to arrive almost daily. Over 20 fires broke out across camps in Monguno LGA since January alone, with over 8,000 IDPs directly affected.