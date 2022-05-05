West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 April-2 May 2022)

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

45 PER CENT OF THE POPULATION FACES ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY

2.2 million people, 45 per cent of the population, are projected to be acutely food insecure during the April to August lean season falling into phases 3 to 4 of the IPC's Acute Food Insecurity classification. Food security has deteriorated considerably in most subprefectures outside the capital Bangui due to ongoing conflict, population displacement and high food prices. Over 638,000 people, or 13 per cent of the population, are estimated to be at risk of famine due to severe food insecurity (IPC Phase 4). Food prices are expected to rise further, fueled by supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine, and the absence of Government financial resources to absorb shocks. By August 2022, prices of commodities such as rice, meat, wheat flour, cassava, and vegetable oil are expected to increase by 30 to 60 per cent. As a result, aid organizations anticipate a 15 per cent increase in the cost of basic food aid and a 19 per cent increase in the budget required for food assistance.

HEAVY STORM DAMAGES 119 SHELTERS IN THE NORTH

On 27 April, a heavy storm severely damaged 119 shelters, the majority of which were in a residential neighborhood and a few of which were at the Yata site for internally displaced people in Birao, Vakaga Prefecture, in the north.

A facility at the site was also damaged. The storm affected about 714 people. Aid organizations are mobilizing to provide critical assistance.

BURKINA FASO

4,000 PEOPLE FLEE ATTACKS IN SOUM PROVINCE

Simultaneous attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAG) forced 4,000 people from the Pobe-Mengao commune, Soum province, Sahel Region to seek safety in Bourzanga-ville in neighboring Bam province, Centre Nord region. 30 people were injured on 24 April, including civilians. Attacks occurred as community dialogue initiatives led to the gradual lifting of the NSAG-imposed blockade on Djibo town in Soum province, which had been in place since mid-March. Moreover, Bourzanga commune has become increasingly inaccessible to aid organizations as NSAGs have sought to expand their zone of influence, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and the needs of affected people.

DR CONGO

EBOLA VACCINATION IS LAUNCHED

On 27 April, the Ministry of Health launched its vaccination program against Ebola in Mbandaka, the largest city in the northeast province of Equateur, as a new outbreak was declared on 23 April. More than 200 people, including frontline health workers, have been vaccinated so far; close to 400 people have been identified as contacts of the first two cases, and contract tracing continues. This is the third outbreak in Equateur since 2018.