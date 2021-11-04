West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (26 October - 1 November 2021)

DR CONGO

OVER 2,400 CASES OF MENINGITIS INCLUDING 200 DEATHS SINCE JUNE

The meningitis epidemic, which was declared by Congolese authorities on 7 September, has so far recorded 2,461 cases, including 200 deaths, affecting all 20 health areas in the Banalia health zone in the northeast Tshopo province. More than 158,000 people have been vaccinated in an attempt to curb the disease’s spread. Early consultation of patients, strengthened communication, improved surveillance and case management have led to a significant drop in the lethality rate, from 100 per cent at the beginning of June to 8 per cent on 26 October.

BURKINA FASO

ABOUT 2,700 SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED DESPITE THE START OF THE YEAR

About 2,682 schools remained closed as the school year started in Burkina Faso in early October 2021, representing a 20 per cent increase in school closures, compared to the previous year. Forced school closures and intimidation of teachers and students are most frequent in the Sahel, Est, Centre Nord, Boucle de Mouhoun, Nord, and Centre East regions. At the end of the previous academic year, about 2,244 schools were closed, affecting 305,000 school children.

CHAD

FIRE RAVAGES AN ISLAND LEAVING HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE HOMELESS

On 23 October, a fire broke out on the Lake Chad island of Farguimi, in the Kangalom sub-prefecture, in the department of Mamdi, affecting 801 people, in an area frequently affected by non-state armed group exactions. The fire damaged houses, destroyed non-food items, personal valuables, and killed livestock. Some of the people displaced by the fire have found refuge with host families, while others are sleeping in the open and need urgent assistance, including food, water and clothes.

NIGERIA

TWO PEOPLE KILLED IN DAMBOA LGA ATTACK

On 29 October, a non-state armed group (NSAG) attack in Damboa local government area (LGA) in Borno State left two people dead, after civilians were caught in crossfire for several hours. Damboa LGA is one of the epicentres of an ongoing cholera outbreak in Borno State. The surge in violence could potentially impact the ongoing scale-up of health, water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance by humanitarian organizations.

NIGER

AN ATTACK IN TILLABÉRI KILLS FOUR PEOPLE

Tillabéri region in the west of the country, killing four people and displacing many. Abala commune already hosts 20,859 internally displaced people (IDPs) with significant humanitarian needs. Humanitarian organizations continue to advocate for the protection of civilians.