West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (19-25 April 2022)

DR CONGO

NEW EBOLA OUTBREAK IN THE PROVINCE OF EQUATEUR

On 23 April, the government announced the death of a 31-year-old man from the contagious viral disease Ebola in Mbandaka, the largest city in Equateur province, marking the start of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic.

According to the government's declaration, at least 74 people were listed as contacts. The government and aid organizations are mobilizing to respond to the disease, which was first discovered in 1976 in Equateur province. The virus has struck the province three times in the last four years, the most recent outbreak occurring in November 2020.

CAMEROON

THE U.S. ANNOUNCED THE DESIGNATION OF CAMEROON FOR TEMPORARY PROTECTED STATUS

On 14 April, the Department of Homeland Security designated Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status for an 18-month period for the first time. This notice allows eligible Cameroonians currently residing in the United States to remain and work until conditions improve. According to the statement, “this designation is based on both ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary and temporary conditions in Cameroon that prevent Cameroonian nationals, and those of no nationality who last habitually resided in Cameroon, from returning to Cameroon safely”.

The humanitarian situation is dire, as violence, attacks by non-state armed groups, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, economic instability, food insecurity, and mass displacement exacerbate already high levels of vulnerability.

NIGERIA

UN ALLOCATES US$15 MILLION TO ADDRESS FOOD INSECURITY IN NORTH-EAST NIGERIA

On 21 April, the United Nations UnderSecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mr. Martins Griffiths, allocated US$15 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to improve and strengthen timely and coordinated access to appropriate food and cash aid for the most vulnerable in north-east Nigeria. The $15 million allocation is part of a $100 million UN envelope to fight hunger in Africa and the Middle East, as spillover effects from the war in Ukraine threaten to push millions even closer to famine and exacerbate humanitarian needs.

According to the Cadre Harmonisé food and nutrition analysis published in March 2022, 4.1 million people will face food insecurity in the crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe, during the peak of the June to August 2022 lean season, including 600,000 at emergency levels.

NINE CIVILIANS KILLED, SCHOOL SET ABLAZE IN GEIDAM

On 20 April, non-state armed group (NSAG) fighters raided Geidam town in north-eastern Yobe state, killing at least nine civilians.

Several other civilians were reportedly abducted. NSAG fighters also set fire to one of the city's largest secondary schools, the Government Technical Secondary School (GTSS). The attack occurred two weeks after the LGA was alerted to an increased presence of NSAG operatives. Around the same time last year, over 180,000 people were displaced in Geidam local government area (LGA) as a result of similar attacks.