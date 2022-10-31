West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (18 - 24 October 2022)

CAMEROON

CHOLERA KILLS 11 PERSONS AND AFFECTS 193 OTHERS IN THE FAR NORTH

As of 24 October, the Ministry of Public Health reported 193 suspected cholera cases and 11 related deaths in the Far North region. The situation is of concern in the Minawao refugee camp, where 86 cases and 3 deaths have been reported. The Ministry and humanitarian organizations are providing urgent aid to affected people to break the chain of transmission and organizing awareness campaigns on good hygiene practices. However, logistic and financial resources are limited. In addition, floods in the Far North are worsening the access to drinking water and latrines and increasing the risk of the rapid spread of the cholera disease.

CHAD

WATER LEVEL IN N’DJAMENA STABILIZED BUT REMAINS CRITICAL

Floods currently ravage Chad. The situation in the capital N'Djamena is dire as the river level has reached over 8 meters, the highest recorded in the last 30 years. The water level seems to have currently stabilized after reaching its peak level and is expected to start declining in the coming weeks. However, the situation in the city remains critical, as several areas continue to face the risk of flooding. About 98,000 people affected by the flooding have relocated to temporary sites. There are currently 12 relocation sites around N'Djamena. Flood-affected people urgently need aid in shelter, in-kind, and health to prevent epidemics. Aid organizations, together with the authorities, are mobilizing to provide aid to displaced people and monitoring the response's progress.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

AROUND 500 NEW DISPLACED PEOPLE IN THE NORTH

On 19 October, around 500 people, mostly women, children, and elderly, fled from Matala, Ganay, and Amgroumay villages in the Vakaga prefecture in the north into the bushes due to persistent rumours of attacks by armed elements. The rumours emerged following a failed robbery by three elements on 17 October. Due to flooding, the whole area is inaccessible, and humanitarians are planning an overflight to further assess the needs of displaced people. As of 30 September, 484,000 people were internally displaced in CAR.

DR CONGO

13 SCHOOLS WITH CHOLERA IN KALEMIE IN TANGANYIKA PROVINCE

Thirteen schools in Kalemie town, in the eastern Tanganyika province, were reported to have at least 54 cases of cholera disease between 5 and 10 October. On 3 October, cholera has been declared an epidemic in the city. Humanitarian partners are supporting local health authorities in preventing and managing the disease. As of 25 October, cholera disease has killed 39 people and affected 2,147 others, a 44 per cent increase compared to cases recorded in 2021.