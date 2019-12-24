West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (17 – 23 December 2019)

CHAD

ARMED RAIDERS TARGET CIVILIANS IN LAKE CHAD

On 17 December unidentified armed assailants attacked a fishing village near Kaiga Ngouboua, in the department of Kaya, killing 14 people and wounding five others. They also abducted 13 people. In a separate attack south of Ngouboua, on 16 December, armed men killed eight people and abducted 10 others, including six women. At the end of the year, fishermen defy access restrictions to provide food for their families. These latest incidents take place against the backdrop of rising water levels in Lake Chad, which gives armed groups a high degree of mobility.

DR CONGO

FLOODS DEPRIVE STUDENTS OF SCHOOLING

Education authorities in Tshopo province have identified at least 64 schools affected by floods. These school structures are either flooded or have collapsed; textbooks, school equipment and desks are completely lost. As a result, some 12,300 students are deprived of access to education. 10 of the 17 health zones in Tshopo province are affected by floods, affecting over 133,000 people in 131 villages. Many people are being hosted by other families. In the neighbouring provinces of Bas-Uélé and Haut-Uélé, nearly 30,000 people are also affected by floods. On 16 December, the European Union announced the allocation of one million euros to assist people affected by floods and torrential rains across the country.

MEASLES OUTBREAK PERSISTS

According to health authorities, 10,966 cases of measles, including 66 deaths, were recorded between 1 January and 8 December in 16 of Ituri province's 36 health zones. The Biringi health zone remains the most affected with 2,131 cases, including seven deaths. This year, the epidemic has surpassed last year's outbreak where at the same period, there were 46 deaths out of 3,921 cases recorded.

MALI

105,000 CHILDREN DISPLACED BY VIOLENCE

On 17 December, Save the Children warned that children in Mali are being hit hardest by the deepening crisis in the north and centre of the country. Some 90,000 children and their families had to flee their homes in recent months because of a flare up in violence between communities, and between armed groups and government forces in the border area with Burkina Faso and Niger. The total number of displaced is now around 200,000, including an estimated 105,000 children. The number of people in need of humanitarian support rose from 3.2 million in January to 3.9 million in December, or one fifth of the population.

NIGERIA

EXECUTION AND ABDUCTION OF CIVILIANS IN BORNO

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator a.i., Mr. Antonio Jose Canhandula, condemned the reported execution and abduction of civilians in northern Borno State on 23 December. Over 36,000 people have lost their lives since the beginning of the conflict, about half of them civilians. Since the beginning of 2019, nine aid workers have already lost their lives while trying to provide lifesaving assistance to those who desperately need it in Borno State. On 16 December, Borno State Governor Umara Zulum expressed concerns over a worsening security situation triggered by an upsurge of attacks across the northern LGAs of the state and expressed fears of imminent deterioration of food insecurity and loss of livelihood opportunities for farmers, traders and fishermen.