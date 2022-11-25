West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15-21 November 2022)

DR CONGO

CALLS FOR URGENT RESPONSE IN NORTHKIVU

The Minister of Social Affairs, Humanitarian Actions and National Solidarity M. Modeste Mutinga, and the Humanitarian Coordinator M. Bruno Lemarquis, accompanied by representatives of humanitarian agencies completed a mission to North-Kivu province, in the east, to examine the humanitarian consequences of the resumption of clashes on 20 October between the between the Congolese Army and the M23 armed group, and to support the ongoing emergency relief operations. Thousands of families need aid in shelter, protection, household items, food aid, health care, drinking water and sanitation facilities. Humanitarian agencies estimate that approximately 280,000 people have been displaced since the clashes last March, of whom more than 128,000 are in Nyiragongo territory in North Kivu. Most displaced people are living in schools, hospitals, churches and makeshift sites, while thousands more are living with host families. Over 7,000 people have taken refuge in Uganda.

CAMEROON

CHOLERA KILLS 13 PERSONS IN THE FAR NORTH REGION

The Far North region continues to be affected by the cholera epidemic with 395 cases notified and 17 deaths as of 13 November, with six health districts affected, including the Mada district as the most affected.

Humanitarian agencies continue to support the Ministry of Public Health to respond to the epidemic. However, limited resources, flooding, and displacements due to insecurity by non-state armed groups are aggravating the spread of the epidemic in the region.

NIGER

HUMANITARIANS REPORT THE PRESENCE OF REFUGEES FROM BENIN IN THE SOUTH

On 10 November, humanitarian organizations and the Ministry of Humanitarian Action undertook a visit to the southern Dosso region to confer with local authorities and partners. The mission reported that about 640 refugees who fled attacks by non-state armed groups in Benin were living in the rural District of Falmey, along with internally displaced people from the Dan Kasali District and the Tillabéri region. Moreover, heavy rainfall and floods have impacted about 70,000 people across the area. The mission called for new coordination and information sharing mechanisms and to increasingly integrate people’s feedback and aspirations into aid provision interventions and partners’ activities.

BURKINA FASO

ARMED GROUP ATTACK ON A DISPLACMENT SITE IN THE NORTH

On 15 November, an attack by an armed group on the Youba displacement site in the north ransacked the health centre and primary school cantine. Some food supplies were stolen, and others set ablaze. This is the second attack on the site in less than a week. On 10 November, armed groups had attacked the same site, setting a temporary school ablaze and forcing internally displaced persons to displace again to Ouahigouya. The Youba displacement is in the northeast of Ouahigouya, in the north of the country.