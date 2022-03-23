West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 March 2022)

Cameroon

CHOLERA KILLS 55 PEOPLE WITH OVER 1,900 CASES

As of 13 March 2022, the Ministry of Public Health reported that cholera disease had affected 21 health districts, with 1,901 cumulative cases and 55 deaths. The SouthWest region is the most affected, with 1,455 cases and 38 deaths. Violence is prevalent in this region, which already struggles with poor access to basic social services in remote areas, including water and sanitation, as well as limited humanitarian access to people in need. In the first two weeks of March, cholera affected three new health districts, including Njombé and Cité des Palmiers in the Littoral region and Kumba in the South-West region.

Cholera broke out in October 2021 in the South-West region and spread to the Littoral,

Centre, South, and Far North regions.

Nigeria

OVER 440 DISPLACED FAMILIES AFFECTED IN MAFA CAMPFIRE IN BORNO

On 16 March, a major fire broke out in the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) camp in Mafa local government area (LGA), Borno state, affecting 448 displaced families who lost their food stocks, personal belongings, and valuables. The school is already overcrowded with thousands of displaced families who arrived in mid-2021 from camps in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state. Humanitarian organizations are assessing the fire's impact and mobilizing to provide critical assistance. Fire risk awareness and prevention programmes are being carried out in GGSS camp and surrounding host communities to avoid or reduce the occurrence of fire.

DR Congo

ARMED MEN KILL 14 IN AN ATTACK IN DJUGU TERRITORY, ITURI PROVINCE

On 19 March, armed men killed 14 people and wounded five others in a new attack in Drakpa village in Ituri province, the latest in a long string of attacks against civilians in the eastern province. Nearly 2,000 people were forced to flee to nearby villages as a result of the attack. It took place while newly arrived Humanitarian Coordinator Bruno Lemarquis was visiting Djugu territory and wrapping up his first visit to Ituri province.

The Gambia

OVER 6,350 DISPLACED IN THE GAMBIA

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Banjul, at least 6,350 internally displaced people and refugees have been registered in the Foni Kansala area of The Gambia due to insecurity along its southern border since 21 March. Most of the affected families have critical needs such as food, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene. Host families have limited resources to assist the displaced and refugees. Kansala district students have been absent from school since February.

Displaced persons camps have been set up in Bintang, Kansala, and Bondali districts.

Humanitarian organizations are mobilizing to provide critical assistance.