West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (15 - 21 May 2018)

CAMEROON

SCHOOLS, TEACHERS COME UNDER ATTACK

At least eight armed attacks and military counter-offensives were recorded in the unrest-hit South-West and North-West regions between 9 – 13 May. Separatist groups have not only intensified attacks, but are increasingly targeting civilians, particularly schools and teachers. On 11 April, unidentified armed men attacked a high school in Bafut, North-West Region, with one attacker killed and two others arrested by the military. On 27 April, a teacher was killed after armed assailants attacked a school in Muyuka, a locality in South-West region.

These incidents follow the armed group’s threat to those who ignore their ‘No School Open in Ambazonia’ directive.

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

INSECURITY HALTS AID OPERATIONS IN WESTERN REGION

Widespread insecurity is increasingly constraining relief operations. Three international aid organisations have been forced to withdraw from Amada-Gaza region near Berberati, the country’s third-largest city, due to threats and attacks by armed groups.

Aid workers have also come under attack in other regions. On 11 May, armed men robbed a team of aid workers near the northern Batangafo town. No one was hurt in the incident that occurred less than a week after the aid group resumed work in the area.

Separately in Kaga Bandoro, also in the north, gunmen on 10 May roughed up an NGO driver and stole his vehicle. A day earlier, armed attackers stormed the houses of two aid workers in Kaga Bandoro and robbed them. Aid organisations in the region have been forced to limit their movement, adversely and suspend some operations. On 16 May, four NGOs and a Church were also looted in Bambari following an outbreak of violence on 15 May. Insecurity has prompted a temporary suspension of humanitarian activities in Bambari and surrounding axes.

DR CONGO

START OF AN EBOLA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN AFFECTED AREAS

As of 21 May, 26 deaths and 49 confirmed or suspected cases of the Ebola virus disease were reported in the Mbandaka area, in north-western Equateur province, according to WHO. The Ministry of Health, WHO and other partners, including the Ministry of Health of Guinea, launched on 21 May an immunization campaign in the affected areas. Vaccination, aimed at blocking the progression of the disease, will first target health personnel, then patients’ contacts and contacts of contacts.

As of 21 May, 7,540 doses of the vaccine are available for the DRC and another 8,000 doses will be available in the coming days. The vaccine is still experimental and was used during the epidemic in Guinea and Sierra Leone in 2015.

NIGERIA

OVER 5,300 DISPLACED IN A WEEK

More than 5,300 people were displaced between 9 – 14 May due to ongoing military operations and fear of attacks by armed groups in several localities in Nigeria’s northeast, according to IOM’s latest data. The daily influx of new arrivals to camps and host communities across these localities is increasing pressure on already lean resources for existing IDP populations. More than 100,000 fresh displacements, mainly due to ongoing military counter-operations, have been reported since the end of October 2017. Humanitarian actors are working to mobilise additional resources including food, basic household items, shelters and medical supplies to meet the rapidly growing needs.