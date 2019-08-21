West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (13 - 19 August 2019)

DR CONGO

FIRST EBOLA CASES IN SOUTH KIVU

South Kivu has reported its first two Ebola cases on 16 August, becoming the third province to be affected by the Ebola epidemic, declared on 1 August 2018 in the neighbouring province of North Kivu before spreading marginally to the northeastern Ituri province. Meanwhile, persistent insecurity and unrest are hampering the response in North Kivu. On 19 August, a “ville morte” protest took place in Beni, Butembo and Oicha in response to recent attacks by armed groups on civilians, resulting in a one-day suspension of Ebola response activities. As of 18 August 2019, a total of 2,888 Ebola cases have been reported, of which 1,938 have died.

MORE THAN 500,000 DISPLACED IN ITURI

Following the new crisis in Djugu and inflows of civilians from North Kivu, more than 500,000 people are now displaced throughout Ituri province. Humanitarian actors continue to provide a multisectoral response. The recent DRC Humanitarian Fund allocation, on 26 July, helps provide life-saving assistance for displaced and host families in the affected territories, prioritising the most vulnerable. Lack of resources, access constraints due to insecurity, and lack of infrastructure however, continue to limit the capacity of actors to ensure quality response.

MEASLES CAMPAIGN FOR 51,000 CHILDREN

On 19 August, the Congolese health ministry and WHO started a five-day measles vaccination campaign targeting some 51,400 children under-five in Mutena, in the south-eastern Kasai province, an area that has recorded over 2,700 cases since the beginning of the year. Mutena has received a large influx of Congolese nationals expelled from Angola. In the past two weeks, some 224 people have died of the disease, the majority being children less than five years old.

CHAD

STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED AMID INTERCOMMUNAL CONFLICT

The Chadian government has imposed a state of emergency in three regions after at least 50 persons have been killed in intercommunal fighting since 9 August. The state of emergency will run for 21 days in the western Tibesti region, which shares a border with Niger, as well as the Sila and Ouaddai regions in the east. The clashes marked the latest outbreak of violence between nomadic camel herders and sedentary farmers in an area strategic for herder migration near the border with Sudan.

NIGERIA

HUMANITARIAN HUB HIT DURING ATTACK IN BANKI

On 18 August, stray gunfire and a grenade hit the humanitarian hub in Banki, Bama Local Government Area, in north-eastern Borno State, during a three-hour attack by non-state armed groups in the town. The grenade landed inside the accommodation facility but did not detonate, and at least 30 bullets hit the walls of the hub. No casualties have been recorded. Recent attacks in north-east Nigeria have increasingly targeted humanitarians. Six aid workers were abducted and one killed on 18 July near the town of Damasak, Borno State, close to the border with Niger. Since the start of the conflict in 2009, 37 humanitarian workers have lost their lives and 8 remain in captivity.