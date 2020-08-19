West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (11 - 17 August 2020)

CAMEROON

OVER 5,500 PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODS IN FAR NORTH REGION

Heavy rainfall in Mayo-Danay division, Far North region, at the end of July has caused widespread flooding in seven districts. According to the Cameroonian Red Cross, 5,553 people, including 1,260 children under five years old and 407 individuals with special needs have lost their shelter, personal belongings, livestock and field crops.

The Cameroonian Red Cross has provided empty bags to build small dykes to prevent further damages, but the assistance capacity is insufficient because of the absence of humanitarian organizations in the division.

More rain is forecasted and further floods expected across the Logone river. In 2019, heavy rainfall had provoked floods, which caused the temporarily relocation of up to 45,000 people.

NIGERIA

HUMANITARIAN NEEDS HIT RECORD HIGH, UN CALLS FOR URGENT SUPPORT

The humanitarian community in Nigeria is calling for urgent support as the number of people in need of life-saving aid in the northeastern part of the country has risen steeply.

Across the three crisis-affected states of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, 10.6 million people, four in five people, need humanitarian assistance. This is close to a 50 per cent increase in people in need since last year, and the highest number of people in need ever recorded since the beginning of the joint humanitarian response five years ago.

The ongoing conflict and upsurge in violence witnessed over the past year have deepened humanitarian needs, with COVID-19 further exacerbating the situation. Meanwhile, funding is at an all-time low, with only 30 per cent of the total 1.08 billion appeal received so far, with only five months left until the end of the year.

NIGER

FLOODS KILL 33 PEOPLE, OVER 88,000 PEOPLE AFFECTED

On 10 August, authorities reported that heavy rainfall since June has affected 88,772 people and left 33 dead. The impact of floods has been reported in all seven regions in Niger with the most affected being Tahoua and Maradi with 18,621 and 10,687 people affected respectively. About 9,112 houses have collapsed and 2,455 ruminants died. 1,212 farms have been destroyed and 302 granaries damaged.

DR CONGO

In a statement issued on 11 August, Humanitarian Coordinator David McLachlanKarr condemned the violence that has plagued thousands of families in Ituri since the beginning of the year and that could transform the province into a humanitarian disaster. Since January 2020, an uninterrupted string of attacks by armed men have resulted in several hundred deaths and forced displacement of more than 660,000 people within the province. The HC also recalled that it is the responsibility of the Congolese state to ensure protection of its citizens and to find peaceful solutions that address the root causes that are destabilizing the province.

EBOLA EPIDEMIC CONTINUES TO SPREAD

Two additional cases of Ebola were reported on 12 August in Equateur province, bringing the total number of cases to 86. The geographic spread of the outbreak is vast and response teams are expressing concern over risks that Ebola could spread to neighbouring countries, including the Republic of Congo, which borders a newly affected health zone. To bring the outbreak under control and end it, WHO and partners require additional funding