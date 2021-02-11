West and Central Africa: Weekly Regional Humanitarian Snapshot (03 – 10 feb 2021)

REGIONAL

HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLANS LAUNCHED IN BURKINA FASO, NIGER, AND DRC

The launch of three Humanitarian Response Plans this week highlights the growing humanitarian needs in the region. In Burkina, the displacement crisis is currently the fastest growing in the world, with over a million people displaced. 2.9 million people will need humanitarian assistance, requiring US $ 607 million. In Niger, the population has been confronted for over a decade with several climatic, epidemic and security shocks, aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. US $ 523 million will be needed to provide assistance and protection to 3.8 million people. The number of food insecure people is rapidly increasing in the country, and over 2.1 million people will need nutritional assistance in 2021. With 5.2 million displaced people, the DRC currently hosts the second largest number of Internally Displaced People in the world, and food insecurity has reached the highest level ever recorded. The 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan for the Democratic Republic of Congo will provide urgent assistance to 9.6 million vulnerable people, requiring US $ 1.98 billion.

CHAD

ALARMING SITUATION OF RETURNEES IN LOGONE ORIENTAL

The situation of Chadian returnees settled across various sites in the south is becoming increasingly worrying. The lack of financial resources has resulted in the almost complete withdrawal of humanitarian partners in the area, while the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the already difficult situation. The returnees are in urgent need of food, health, and water, sanitation, and hygiene assistance, that many of them infiltrated the new asylum seekers arriving from CAR hoping to receive refugee assistance..

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO

NEW EBOLA CASE DETECTED IN NORTH KIVU

On 7 February, the Ministry of Health announced that a new case of Ebola has been detected in Butembo city in the East, where the previous outbreak had claimed over 2,000 lives. The World Health Organization is working with local and national health authorities to trace, and rapidly treat contacts to contain the spread of the virus. North Kivu provincial authorities have called on national experts as well as technical and financial partners to support the response teams that are already deployed on the ground. The Ebola epidemic in DRC had been declared over in June 2020.

NIGERIA

CONTINUOUS ARRIVALS RAISE CONCERNS IN THE NGALA RECEPTION CENTER

Partners in Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), in Borno State, have raised concerns over the increasing influx of new arrivals including IDPs and refugee returnees, which has completely overwhelmed the reception center now hosting over 1,400 people. The facility was originally designed and equipped to host a maximum of 500 people for not more than 72 hours. But with the camp’s congestion and the absence of space for partners to build additional shelters, the reception center has been occupied by new arrivals for weeks, raising protection concerns due to overcrowding, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Partners are scaling up their advocacy efforts with military and local government officials to secure land as well as extend existing camp perimeters to build additional shelters.