West and Central Africa Regional Working Groups - Summary of discussions (December 2017 - February 2018)
During the period under review, six regional working groups met: Food Security and Nutrition (17 December, 1 February), Cholera Platform (21 December), Health (25 January, 22 February), Cash Transfer (7 February), Protection (15 February) and Education (19 February). Below are the main outcomes of the meetings.
1. Food Security and Nutrition Regional Working Group
14 December:
Agropastoral season: it was marked by a difficult end to the rainy season, with heavy consequences for crops, fodder and water supplies for livestock. The aggregate cereal production is estimated at 68.3 million tons, 4% higher than last season and 13% above the five-year average. However, significant declines were observed in several countries compared to the average of the last five seasons, notably in Cabo Verde.
Pastoral situation: it is concerning in the Sahelian zone due to poor vegetation conditions, notably the recorded rainfall breaks and early cessation of rains. Consequently, fodder production remains very low in many major livestock farming areas. The situation has led to massive, early departure of pastoralists to host community areas of Senegal and Mali, where conflict could occur.
Markets: the FAO Food Price Index was down slightly in November, by 0.5% compared to October, but still up by nearly 2.3% from last year at the same period. There are high prices throughout the Sahel compared to last year and the five-year average, despite the arrival of crops on the markets.
PREGEC: results showed that between October and December 2017, more than 5.2 million people will need immediate food and humanitarian assistance to save lives and fight malnutrition.
Nutrition: In 2017, the caseload of Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) children is 964,713 out of a burden of 2,645,823. In pregnant and lactating women, the caseload is 305,765 of a burden of 770,176. For Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), the caseload for 2017 is very high compared to 2016 (1.6 million in 2016 versus 2.5 million in 2017). This is explained by the overestimation of the targeted workload in Nigeria, which was set at 1.6 million for 2017, yet was around 480,000 in 2016. As a result, program coverage, relative to the annual caseload, is lower in 2017 than in previous years at the same time. SAM admissions in the Sahel, plus Cameroon and Nigeria, were 1,191,412 children (35% of the burden of 3,372,306). It should be noted that the completeness of data remains a major issue in all countries.
