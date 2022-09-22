West and Central Africa Humanitarian Dashboard (January to September 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A total of US$ 6.4 billion is required to deliver life-saving assistance and protection to 34 million people across the 8 countries in the region which have developed Humanitarian Response Plans, including US$ 1.1 billion for the COVID-19 response. As September 2022, only 39 per cent of the required funds were met. Despite funding shortfalls and operational challenges, humanitarian partners assisted 43 per cent of the targeted population. More than 11 million people were reached with food assistance, 4.1 million with health, 1.9 million with education, 3.7 with WASH, 5.4 million with nutrition, and 2.9 million people with protection services.