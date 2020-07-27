West and Central Africa Humanitarian Dashboard (January to December 2019)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Across West and Central Africa, humanitarian crises are driving humanitarian needs to unprecedented levels. Insecurity and violence, forced displacement, climate shocks and chronic vulnerabilities are putting millions at risk. In 2019, 39 million people needed humanitarian assistance and protection. Food insecurity remained a major concern as 22.6 million people were estimated to be food insecure at “crisis” and “emergency” levels. Millions of people affected by conflict had little or no access to their lands and livelihoods. In the Central Sahel, the humanitarian situation deteriorated sharply while conflict in the Lake Chad basin showed no signs of abating. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Ebola epidemic further contributed to the gravity of the situation. Throughout the region, millions of civilians were newly displaced and relief operations disrupted by attacks. In 2019, humanitarian partners required US$4.6 billion to deliver life-saving assistance and protection to 27 million people. The scaling up of the response, however, was hampered by lack of funding, with only 54 per cent of the required funds met. Despite operational challenges and funding shortfalls, humanitarian partners reached 73 per cent of the population targeted for assistance, including previously unassisted populations.