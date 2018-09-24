24 Sep 2018

We do our best to inform the people of Butembo and the surrounding area

from UN Children's Fund
Published on 24 Sep 2018 View Original
© UNICEF DRC/Thomas Nybo

When Julienne learned that people from Butembo were infected with the Ebola virus that strikes the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), it was not entirely a surprise for her. A journalist with the Radio and Television of Grands Lacs (RTGL), Butembo’s most beloved radio, Julienne knew she could help fight Ebola. “We had to do something to help prevent the spread of the disease but we did not know how to do it because we had little information”.

With 35 other journalists from local radios, Julienne attended an information session on the Ebola virus disease organized by UNICEF. Based on the information received, the RTGL has incorporated messages about the epidemic into its programs. Every hour, Ebola news spots are broadcasted. “We have made three spots that we broadcast in French, Kiswahili, and Kinande so that everyone who listens to us can understand the messages”. In addition to the broadcast of these spots, the disease is highlighted in the daily health program and in the news.

In the past few days, every newscast contains a topic related to Ebola”, explains Delphin Sindani, presenter. “We are doing everything we can to better inform the people of Butembo and the surrounding area”, continues the presenter. “We will soon start an interactive program so that people can call us and ask questions. ”

Good information on Ebola is crucial to contain the spread of the epidemic. UNICEF supports the RTGL and a dozen other radio campaigns in Butembo. Since the beginning of the epidemic, almost 3.6 million people have been sensitized through local radios, information sessions in public places, and through the distribution of posters and booklets.

