Voices from the Ebola front line in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

From a 12-year-old Ebola patient to the United Nations Secretary-General, strong messages of the hope and hard work taking place

“I had just returned home from studying in Goma when the Ebola outbreak began. I joined the response straight away. I couldn’t stand to see my community suffering so much under the burden of disease but also of miscomprehension.” –Huguette Muluhirwa, WHO field officer, Butembo and Mangina

Mangina, in North-Kivu Province, is one of the areas most affected by the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Infection, prevention and control teams work devotedly to detect cases and limit the spread of the disease. Millions of people in the DRC have been screened, including Dr MatshidisoMoeti, World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa.

“We know you are not only concerned about Ebola, and we are here to strengthen the health system in order to stop all diseases.” –Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (front left), along with Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, and Dr Moeti, visited the DRC to show their commitment to ending the Ebola outbreak and to strengthening the country’s health system for responding to all health needs of its citizens. The DRC is currently experiencing outbreaks of malaria, measles and cholera as well as Ebola. More than 3 000 people have died of measles since January, and more than 48 000 people die of malaria each year.

“My name is Mumbere, come and talk to me.” –Mumbere Kalegha, Ebola patient

“He has a voice, and he wants to be heard. All the patients here and all those with unmet health needs across DRC deserve to be heard.” –Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Ebola remains particularly deadly. It is highly infectious and extremely lethal. Yet, Ebola can be prevented, and patients can survive from exposure to the virus disease if they seek early health care. Mr Guterres, Dr Moeti and Dr Tedros visited the Ebola treatment centre in Mangina, a town located in between Beni and Butembo. Although patients are kept in isolation, glass windows allow them to communicate with family members and staff while they undergo treatment.

“I thank your family for having the bravery and wisdom to bring you forward for treatment. I hope [they] will continue to be advocates within your community.”

–Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Masika is one of four Ebola survivors who, after treatment, tested negative for Ebola. Each was presented with a survivor’s certificate. Now, they are ready to leave the Ebola treatment centre and go home. With a vaccine and two new therapeutic treatments in use, survival rates are improving all the time. The Mangina health zone, for instance, has registered 167 Ebola survivors so far.

“I am so happy that I am cured and that I can go home.” –Kavira Mwanamamba, Ebola survivor “It is a great privilege to be able to celebrate and dance with these survivors.”

–Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Wearing t-shirts that blared, “I beat Ebola,” four survivors danced with health workers and visitors, including Dr Moeti, in a recent celebration of survival, life and devoted health work in Mangina, North-Kivu Province.

“To beat Ebola and the other diseases that afflict the region, it is absolutely essential that we improve the security situation. In fact, insecurity and the Ebola virus have the same end: loss of life, indescribable suffering, displacement of populations, uncertainty about the future. For too long now, we have suffered insecurity and violence. I thank the Secretary-General and his colleagues for coming here and showing that we in the DRC can count on the support of the United Nations.” –Sikuli Paluku Melchisédech, Bishop of Butembo and Beni

Engaging with all members of the community is crucial for raising awareness about Ebola. Community leaders, like the Bishop of Butembo and Beni, Sikuli Paluku Melchisédech, have proven crucial to spreading positive and reassuring messages.

“We must tell everyone with the slightest doubt that they should come forward and make sure they don’t have Ebola. There are people who think: ‘I’m going to die, why should I go to the [Ebola treatment centre]?’ No, it’s not true. Those who come can be cured. Let’s pass this message on to everyone.” –Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

As well as informing people about what to do in the event of a suspected case of Ebola, Dr Moeti stressed the importance of preparedness and prevention. Members of the community can help prevent themselves and their family members from catching the disease with simple activities, like handwashing. Not touching anyone who may be infected or not touching the body of someone who died from the disease will also prevent the spread of Ebola.

“When there is no cash, even if there are promises, the response against Ebola stops. And if we lose a week in the response, it’s not just a week we lose: we can lose the war against Ebola." –António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

Mr Guterres emphasized the importance of support from the international community to allow response efforts to continue. Financial pledges up to the end of 2019 are in line with the Ebola response needs, he said, but only 15% of those commitments has been received thus far.

“Your presence here reassures us that we will put an end to this outbreak.” –Dr Eteni Longondo, Minister of Health, DRC

WHO continues supporting the Ministry of Health in its extensive activities to fight Ebola and to improve the health of all Congolese people.

“The best responders are local people: they know the culture, the history; they often know the people they are helping. That’s why we recruit and train locally. The recruits have a lot to teach us, too.” –Dr Freddy Banza, WHO Mangina Field Coordinator (second blue hat from the right in back)

Thousands of WHO staff are working in the Ebola response in the DRC. The majority of them are locals, often coming from the same community they serve. Dr Moeti thanked the WHO field staff in Mangina and all the staff from partner organizations for their dedication and hard work, especially in the many difficult circumstances.

“I’ll be back.” –Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa

Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, WHO Assistant Director-General for Emergencies, and Dr Moeti leave Mangina, proud of the strong and effective response that is ongoing. They are firm in the belief that more can be done and more will be done.