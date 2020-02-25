Use of GECARR in conflict contexts Case Study: Kasaï, the Democratic Republic of Congo

The ‘Good Enough Context Analysis for Rapid Response’ (GECARR) tool

The Good Enough Context Analysis for Rapid Response (GECARR) is a World Vision context analysis tool that provides a macro-level analysis of a country or a specific region during or in anticipation of a crisis. GECARR is designed to be an inter-agency tool and it’s adaptable, so that it can be used in unpredictable and conflict-prone contexts.

GECARR draws together the views of a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders, including local community members and produces a snapshot of the current situation and likely future scenarios. It generates actionable and practical recommendations for key stakeholders involved in humanitarian responses. Between 2014 and 2019, World Vision conducted 30 GECARR analyses in locations including the Central African Republic, Syria, Jordan, Kurdish Region of Iraq, Sierra Leone (Ebola), Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and the Philippines.

The Process

World Vision, Caritas, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) carried out an inter-agency GECARR in the Kasaï region of the Democratic Republic of Congo in July 2017. This was at the request of the World Vision DRC office in the context of the unprecedented security and humanitarian crisis in the Kasaï regions, with some 1.4 million people displaced in 2017. The GECARR aimed to inform the participating agencies programming, security, advocacy and communications in the Kasaï region.

Between 12 June to 5 July 2017 a GECARR facilitation team of staff from World Vision, Caritas and CRS spoke with 133 people across four areas (Kananga, Lubondaie, Dibaya, Goma and Kinshasa). This included 14 focus group discussions and 15 key informant interviews. Interviewees included community members, displaced people, demobilized children donors, local and international non government organisations (NGOs/INGOs), UN agencies, and faith leaders, among others. Findings from the interviews were presented at a scenarioplanning workshop in which a further seven local organizations, four UN agencies, three international organizations, several cluster leads and one donor convened to identify and outline three key scenarios likely to unfold in the Kasaï region in the coming six months. Several of the key trigger events identified as a part of this scenario unfolded and continue to unfold as predicted.