USAID Announces Nearly $23.4 Million in Additional Humanitarian Assistance to Contain Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing nearly $23.4 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help end the ongoing outbreak of Ebola in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighboring countries, the second-largest outbreak of the disease on record. This brings the total funding from USAID since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2018 to over $340 million, which includes support for regional Ebola-preparedness activities in the DRC and neighboring countries. Across the U.S. Government, since the beginning of the outbreak, the United States has contributed nearly $600 million in support of the efforts of the Government of the DRC and partners to end the Ebola outbreak, including more recently through the new U.S.-DRC Privileged Partnership for Peace and Prosperity.

With this new funding, the United States is continuing to provide life-saving assistance through our on-the-ground partners, including activities to prevent and control infections in health facilities, enhance disease surveillance, and train health-care workers. The U.S. is also supporting community-engagement efforts, and working with non-governmental organizations (NGO) to educate the public through radio programs, news bulletins, and public debates. These programs will benefit affected and at-risk community members, including survivors of Ebola.

The United States is the largest donor country to the Ebola response. USAID's Disaster-Assistance Response Team (DART) is the lead coordinator of the U.S. Government's response to Ebola and they continue to work with the U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa, humanitarian partners, and the Government of the DRC to help contain this outbreak. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. National Institutes of Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services have also contributed to the response, including through research and technical assistance and providing training to many of the DRC's courageous frontline health-care providers.

While our efforts have yielded significant progress in reducing the number of cases, the response is not over and the complexity of the Ebola response is further challenged by the COVID-19 emergency. Stopping the spread of Ebola requires a concerted, unified effort from the entire international community, including the United Nations and regional governments-in close partnership with the Government of the DRC and local communities.

The United States strongly encourages other donors to provide additional financial and technical support to help bring an end to this outbreak, and calls upon the governments of all countries that identify suspected cases of Ebola and other deadly infectious diseases to report them promptly and transparently, in accordance with the International Health Regulations (2005).