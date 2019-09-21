Update: Spontaneous return of Congolese refugees from Angola to DRC, 20 September 2019

Since 18 August, thousands of Congolese refugees spontaneously left Lóvua refugee settlement in Angola to make their way back home in the DRC.

A Tripartite Agreement was subsequently signed on 23-24 August between UNHCR and the Governments of Angola and DRC, in order to start an organized Voluntary Repatriations movement.

As of 17 September, UNHCR had completed a verification exercise in the Kalamba Mbuji border crossing point, and in the Notre Dame site in Kananga, the provincial capital of Kasai Central. A total of 11,506 people were verified as holding refugee status, in both locations (2,817 households).

Background

Back in 2017, the outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of DRC triggered the displacement of some 1.4 million people, and the flight of over 35,000 refugees to Lunda Norte Province, Angola.

Spontaneous returns from northeastern Angola are linked to the presidential elections in DRC, and follow recent discussions between visiting DRC officials and refugees in Angola, where refugees were briefed about improvements in the security situation in Kasai Provinces. Some refugees subsequently approached UNHCR, expressing their wish to return to DRC. UNHCR and partners conducted “intentions surveys” in May, showing that 85% of the refugees in Lóvua settlement were willing to return to DRC.

On 23 August, UNHCR engaged in tripartite discussions with Angola and DRC to put in place mechanisms for voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns. It was agreed to launch the voluntary repatriation operation in September. In the meantime, over eight thousand Congolese refugees started walking from Lóvua settlement towards the DRC border.

Current situation

As of 6 September, according to DRC immigration authorities (DGM), over 14,000 people arrived in Kalamba Mbuji, a border entry point in DRC’s Kasai Central Province. No additional convoys from Angola were reported since then.

In the other border town of Kamako, around 693 people (158 households) have crossed according to authorities, with no additional crossings recorded since early September.

The Provincial Government of Kasai Central is transporting returnees from Kalamba Mbuji to Kananga. They are mainly staying in the unfinished Notre Dame church building, where overcrowding is posing health and protection risks. As of 19 September, an estimated 9,000 people were transported to Kananga according to authorities.

In addition, since 14 September, the Provincial Government has started transporting returnees from Kananga to Nkanji, a temporary government site situated 17km from Kananga. Living conditions in Nkanji are critical.

UNHCR collected and mapped returnees’ final destinations. Most claim they want to go to Kananga or other large cities, and do not want to go back to their places of origin in Kasai. Indeed, villages have been destroyed and many Kasaians still dread discrimination based on ethnicity.