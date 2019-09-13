Update: Spontaneous return of Congolese refugees from Angola to DRC

Since 18 August, thousands of Congolese refugees spontaneously left Lóvua refugee settlement in Angola to make their way back home in the DRC.

A Tripartite Meeting subsequently took place on 22 and 23 August between UNHCR and the Governments of Angola and DRC, where it was decided that facilitated repatriation would start on 16 September 2019.

Background

Back in 2017, the outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of DRC triggered the displacement of some 1.4 million people and the flight of over 35,000 refugees to Lunda Norte Province, Angola.

Spontaneous returns from northeastern Angola are linked to the presidential elections and follow recent discussions between visiting DRC officials and refugees, where refugees were briefed about improvements in the security situation in Kasai Provinces. Some refugees subsequently approached UNHCR, expressing their wish to return to DRC. UNHCR and partners conducted “intentions surveys” in May, showing that 85% of the refugees in Lóvua Settlement were willing to return to DRC.

On 23 August, UNHCR engaged in tripartite discussions with Angola and DRC to put in place mechanisms for voluntary, dignified and sustainable returns. It was agreed to launch the voluntary repatriation operation on 16 September. However, unwilling to wait until the beginning of the organized returns, over eight thousand Congolese refugees started walking from Lóvua settlement towards the DRC border.

Current situation

Many of the spontaneous returnees were transported in trucks provided by the Government of Angola. Their final destinations are still uncertain, but most of them claim they want to go to Kananga or other larger cities and do not want to go back to their places of origin in Kasai, as villages have been destroyed and many Kasaians still dread discrimination based on ethnicity.

As of 3 September and according to DRC immigration authorities (DGM), about 14,245 people1 arrived in Kalamba Mbuji, a border entry point in DRC’s Kasai Central Province. Most of them are staying in improvised shelters at the border.

Currently, the returnees in Kananga are staying around the church Notre Dame in an unfinished building. The current site is overcrowded and becoming more so, posing protection and public health risks. Hence, the provincial government proposed to UNHCR to develop an existing site called Nkandji located 17 Km from Kananga.

In addition, 596 people crossed the border in Kamako in Kasai Province, according to DGM. The Government is using churches and schools as a temporary solution to host the returnees.

Inadequate hygiene practices and disease are associated with poor water and sanitation services at the two different entry points. Confirmed family separation cases on site were identified and 35% of the children under 5 years old, were found to be moderately malnourished. The main needs are for Shelter, Health, Water and Sanitation, Food, Transport and Protection.