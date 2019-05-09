09 May 2019

Update (for the period of November 2018 to January 2019) of the Strategic Response Plan for the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak in the Provinces of North Kivu and Ituri

from Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, World Health Organization
Published on 22 Dec 2018
1. CONTEXT

EPIDEMIOLOGIC OVERVIEW

Responding to the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak in North-Eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to be a multifaceted challenge. By utilizing proven public health measures (surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory confirmation/testing, infection prevention and control, engaging communities) as well as new tools at hand (vaccine and therapeutics), we remain confident the outbreak can be contained and brought to an end. With ongoing transmission accentuated by high density and great mobility within communities of North Kivu and Ituri Provinces, the risk of the outbreak spreading to other provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, as well as to neighbouring countries, remains very high.

As of 18 December, a total of 549 cases have been reported, of which 501 are confirmed, and 48 cases are probable cases. The distribution of cases by health zones (HZ) is shown in Figure 1a. The outbreak started in the Mabalako and Mangina health zones, before moving to Béni and neighbouring health zones, and steadily progressing further south along the ‘Mangina – Beni – Butembo corridor’ to the larger urban centre of Butembo (health zones of Butembo and Katwa), as shown on Figures 1a and 1b.

While a general downward trend has been observed in Beni Health Zone in recent weeks, new and high risk hot spots are emerging in the cities of Butembo, Katwa, surrounding villages, and most recently in epidemiologically linked clusters in high security-risk and difficult to access villages in Komanda and Oicha health zones.

A total of 15 health zones across North Kivu and Ituri Provinces have active cases as of 18 December 2018.

