United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/587)

I. Introduction

1. The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 55 of Security Council resolution 2556 (2020), covers major developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 19 March to 18 June 2021. It provides a description of progress made in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) since the previous report, of 18 March 2021 (S/2021/274). It provides an overview of political developments, including the formation of the new Government and the adoption of its programme of action. It also offers information on the Mission’s pursuit of a comprehensive approach to the protection of civilians, and on progress made in adjusting its priorities, posture and presence in accordance with the joint strategy on the progressive and phased drawdown of MONUSCO (S/2020/1041) and the Action for Peacekeeping initiative.

II. Political developments

2. The period under review was marked by the formation of the Union sacrée de la nation (USN) Government and the declaration of a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu Provinces.

3. On 12 April 2021, the Prime Minister, Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde, announced the composition of his 57-member Government. Fifteen of the members, or 27 per cent, are women, compared with 17 per cent in the previous Government. On 15 April, around 130 national deputies threatened to block the investiture of the Government, alleging a geographical and political imbalance favouring the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social. The President, Félix Tshisekedi, convened USN national deputies on 24 April and urged them to act swiftly to invest the Government.

4. On 26 April, the National Assembly endorsed the Prime Minister and his Government when 410 of the 412 deputies present voted in favour of the Government’s programme of action for 2021–2023. Key actions covered by the programme of action include: the declaration of a state of emergency in conflictaffected eastern provinces; the establishment of a disarmament, demobilization, community reintegration and stabilization programme that precludes integration into the army or the police; the implementation of security sector, justice and administrative reforms, as well as consensus-based constitutional reforms; and the holding of local and national elections in 2023. The programme of action amounts to around $12 billion annually, compared with a State budget of $7.1 billion for 2021.

5. On 11 June, Parliament adopted a bill to reform the Independent National Electoral Commission. The bill will be referred to the Constitutional Court for a ruling before its promulgation. The Plateforme des confessions religieuses de Centrafrique and Lamuka opposition leaders Martin Fayulu and Adolphe Muzito had reacted to amendments to the bill adopted in the Political, Administrative and Legal Standing Committee, with the Plateforme arguing that the bill instituted overrepresentation of political parties at the expense of civil society organizations and the Lamuka opposition leaders stressing the need to move away from political partisanship in the Commission.

6. On 3 May, the President signed two ordinances instituting a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu Provinces, effective from 6 May for an initial period of 30 days, with the possibility of extension for 15-day periods. On 7 May, the Constitutional Court ruled that the ordinances were in line with the Constitution. On 3 and 4 June, respectively, the National Assembly and the Senate approved the first extension of the state of siege.

7. As an exceptional and temporary measure, the civilian authorities of Ituri and North Kivu have been replaced by a military governor and a police vice-governor during the state of siege. The provincial governments and assemblies have been suspended in both provinces, but provincial public servants continue to operate. The military and police authorities have been granted increased powers over arrests and searches; regulation of movement and freedom of expression and assembly; and enforcement of public order and decision-making. In addition, the military courts have taken over responsibility for criminal prosecutions from civilian courts. Importantly, certain fundamental rights and freedoms, including the right to life and freedom from torture and cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, cannot be derogated from.

8. As part of her good offices, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Democratic Republic of the Congo engaged with the President, members of the Government and the military Governor and police Vice-Governor of North Kivu, stressing the importance of protecting and promoting human rights during the state of siege. She also underscored the need for close cooperation between MONUSCO and the defence and security forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in order to strengthen the protection of civilians in conflict-affected areas, in compliance with the human rights due diligence policy on United Nations support to non-United Nations security forces.

9. The President continued to engage with regional partners in his capacity as Chairperson of the African Union. From 4 to 6 April, he hosted negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and the Sudan on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, followed by a visit to the Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in May. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, visited Kinshasa from 20 to 22 April to strengthen bilateral relations and reaffirm Kenyan support for the security and stability of the Democratic Republic of the Congo through the deployment of a quick reaction force within the MONUSCO Intervention Brigade.

10. From 3 to 6 May, MONUSCO participated in a workshop in Goma organized by the guarantors of the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region, with the support of the National Oversight Mechanism and the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for the Great Lakes Region. The aim was to put into operation the Contact and Coordination Group mandated to oversee the technical implementation of non-military measures for the eradication of foreign armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region. Experts from Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania agreed on an action plan to encourage foreign armed groups to participate in voluntary disarmament and to improve disarmament, demobilization and reintegration programmes.

11. On 28 May, the International Monetary Fund announced a staff-level agreement with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on a three-year, $1.5 billion programme under the extended credit facility arrangement. The aim of the programme is to assist the country in its recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic while preserving its macroeconomic stability and encouraging reforms that will boost and sustain inclusive growth.