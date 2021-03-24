DR Congo + 2 more
United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2021/274)
Attachments
I. Introduction
- The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 55 of Security Council resolution 2556 (2020), covers major developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 2 December 2020 to 18 March 2021. It describes progress made in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) since the Secretary-General’s report of 30 November 2020 (S/2020/1150). It provides an overview of political developments, including the progress made towards the strengthening of State institutions and key governance and security reforms. It also outlines the Mission’s pursuit of a comprehensive approach to the protection of civilians, as well as progress made in adjusting its priorities, posture and presence in accordance with the joint strategy on the progressive and phased drawdown of MONUSCO (S/2020/1041) and the Action for Peacekeeping initiative.