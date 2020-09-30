DR Congo + 2 more
United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/919)
Attachments
I. Introduction
- The present report, submitted pursuant to paragraph 51 of Security Council resolution 2502 (2019), covers major developments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 17 June to 18 September 2020. It describes progress made in the implementation of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) since my report of 18 June 2020 (S/2020/554); provides an overview of political developments, including progress towards the strengthening of State institutions and key governance and security reforms; and outlines progress made in adjusting the priorities, posture and presence of the Mission, as well as the pursuit of its comprehensive approach to the protection of civilians. The report also provides information on adjustments to the footprint of the Mission, in the context of a responsible drawdown; the development of the joint transition strategy with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and implementation of the measures aimed at improving the performance of the Mission