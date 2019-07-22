United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/565)

I. Introduction

II. Political developments

Following the peaceful transition of power in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 24 January 2019, national and provincial legislative and executive institutions were installed in accordance with the Constitution. The return of opposition leaders to the Democratic Republic of the Congo contributed to evolving dynamics in the emerging balance of power among the country’s political forces. The President, Félix Tshisekedi, pursued his initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, implementing the national emergency programme, opening the political space and improving the security situation in the country.

On 20 May, Sylvestre Ilunga was appointed Prime Minister by the President.

The new Prime Minister served in various senior capacities under former President Mobutu Sese Seko and was, until his appointment, the Director General of the Société nationale des chemins de fer du Congo. He is a member of the Parti du peuple pour la reconstruction et la démocratie, one of the main parties making up the Front commun pour le changement of former President Joseph Kabila. The Prime Minister’s appointment followed several rounds of consultations between President Tshisekedi and Mr. Kabila. At the time of reporting, Mr. Ilunga had yet to assume his functions as Prime Minister.

The installation of national and provincial institutions continued. On 30 March, the Constitutional Court validated the National Assembly’s rules of procedure, and by 21 May it had completed the adjudication of over half of the approximately 1,000 appeals related to the 30 December 2018 legislative polls. On 24 April, Jeanine Mabunda, of the Parti du peuple pour la reconstruction et la démocratie, was elected Speaker of the National Assembly and President of the Assembly’s seven-member Bureau. Jean-Marc Kabund, the interim president of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social, one of the parties that makes up the Cap pour le changement coalition of President Tshisekedi, was elected Vice-President of the Bureau. Six members of the Bureau belong to the Front commun pour le changement-Cap pour le changement parliamentary coalition. The vote was boycotted by the opposition, which argued that the 10 opposition deputies elected following the 31 March legislative polls in Mai-Ndombe and North Kivu should have been considered when determining the number of posts to be allocated to the opposition in the Bureau. Subsequently, the opposition brought the matter before the Conseil d’État, which has not yet ruled on the case. Discussions are ongoing in the National Assembly to find a compromise.

By 18 May, indirect elections for the posts of senators were held in all 26 provincial assemblies. The polls were surrounded by allegations of corruption and triggered demonstrations and sporadic violence, mainly by supporters of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social. Some demonstrators were angry that the Front commun pour le changement won the majority of senate seats, including in provincial assemblies in Kasai Oriental and Kinshasa, where the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social holds the majority. The senators were installed on 2 April but have yet to elect their President and Bureau.

At the provincial level, the postponed legislative elections were held in Mai-Ndombe and North Kivu on 31 March. Despite concerns over the activities of armed groups, population displacements and the Ebola outbreak, the elections took place in a relatively calm environment. As at 18 June, 25 of the 26 provincial assembly bureaux were installed.

At an inter-institutional meeting on 18 March, chaired by President Tshisekedi, it was decided that the gubernatorial elections should be postponed in the light of the corruption allegations relating to the senatorial elections. Initially scheduled for 26 March, the gubernatorial elections eventually took place on 10 and 15 April in 23 provinces. Mai-Ndombe and North Kivu provinces elected their governors on 30 May. In Sankuru Province, disputes over the final list of candidates led to a postponement sine die of the elections.

While the representation of women in the new institutions remains low, the election of Ms. Mabunda as Speaker of the National Assembly is noteworthy, as she is the second woman to hold that position and the first to be elected to it. In the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies, women make up approximately 10 per cent of members, against 18 per cent in the Senate. No women were elected as governors, although three women are serving as deputy governors.

The Constitutional Court continued to rule on disputes regarding the outcome of the 30 December 2018 legislative elections. On 11 June, the Court announced the invalidation of the election of two senators, both from the Lamuka coalition, and 33 members of the National Assembly, 21 of whom are affiliated with Lamuka and 12 of whom belong to parties affiliated with the Front commun pour le changement.

Thirty-two members of the Front commun pour le changement and one member of the Cap pour le changement were elected in their place. On 13 June, in protest at the Constitutional Court’s announcement, members and supporters of the Lamuka coalition held a demonstration in front of the Court building in Kinshasa. Lamuka also decided to suspend its participation in the National Assembly.

The Front commun pour le changement has an overwhelming predominance in the new institutions. It holds 361 seats in the 500-member National Assembly, while Cap pour le changement holds 49. The opposition Lamuka coalition holds 90 seats. Out of the 108 members of the Senate, at least 87 are affiliated with the Front commun pour le changement, 3 with Cap pour le changement and 13 with Lamuka. When taken together, the seats held by the Front commun pour le changement in the National Assembly and the Senate represent a majority of over three fifths, giving the coalition wide-ranging legislative powers. In the provinces, the Front commun pour le changement has a majority in 25 of the 26 assemblies, with Lamuka having the most seats in North Kivu. Furthermore, the Front commun pour le changement holds the presidency in 24 assemblies, and 23 governors hail from its ranks. Lamuka holds the presidency in two provincial assemblies, and Cap pour le changement presides over one. The Lamuka and Cap pour le changement coalitions hold one governor post each. Some factions of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social expressed dissatisfaction about the dominance of the Front commun pour le changement, while disagreements within the Front commun pour le changement over the sharing of key positions also arose. On 12 and 13 June, supporters of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social held protests in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi (Haut-Katanga) and Mbuji-Mayi (Kasai Oriental) and clashed with supporters of the Parti du peuple pour la reconstruction et la démocratie over dissensions between Cap pour le changement and the Front commun pour le changement. Supporters of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social set fire to the local headquarters of the Parti du peuple pour la reconstruction et la démocratie in Lubumbashi and Mbuji-Mayi. On 14 June, at the initiative of the Governor of Kinshasa Province, representatives of Cap pour le changement and the Front commun pour le changement met in Kinshasa to reaffirm the commitment of both coalitions to surmounting misunderstandings and governing in a spirit of collegiality.

On 30 May, the remains of opposition leader Étienne Tshisekedi, the founder of the Union pour la démocratie et le progrès social and a political opponent of former presidents Mobutu Sese Seko, Laurent-Désiré Kabila and Joseph Kabila, were repatriated from Belgium. National funeral ceremonies were held on 31 May and 1 June in Kinshasa. Étienne Tshisekedi was posthumously awarded the Héros Nationaux Kabila-Lumumba Grand Cordon.

President Tshisekedi undertook visits to Kenya (13 March), Angola (22 March),

Uganda (23 March) and Rwanda (24–26 March) to discuss regional stability, security and economic relations. He also visited Burundi, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon and the United Republic of Tanzania between 11 and 14 June. During his engagements, the President underlined the need for regional cooperation as a precondition for bringing peace to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, in line with his campaign promises. Following a visit by a delegation from the Government of Rwanda to Kinshasa on 20 March, RwandAir, the country’s national airline, began commercial flights between the two countries on 17 April. On 10 May, President Tshisekedi met the Chief of Defence Staff of the Rwanda Defence Force, General Patrick Nyamvumba. Earlier that same day, General Nyamvumba held a working session with his Congolese counterpart, Lieutenant-General Célestin Mbala, to discuss security cooperation issues. From 3 to 7 April, President Tshisekedi visited the United States of America and held discussions with senior United States officials on political, economic and security cooperation issues. On 25 May, President Tshisekedi attended the inauguration of the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria. On 31 May, on the margins of the funeral ceremony for Étienne Tshisekedi, the President of Angola, João Lourenço, and the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, met with President Tshisekedi to discuss cooperation, development and security in the Great Lakes Region. They agreed, in the final communiqué of the meeting, to reinvigorate the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, strengthen economic and trade relations and address the issue of Congolese and foreign armed groups. President Tshisekedi also submitted the application of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for membership of the East African Community.

President Tshisekedi gave the National Oversight Mechanism of the Peace,

Security and Cooperation Framework for the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Region a new impetus, with an increased focus on justice reform, the fight against impunity and disarmament, demobilization and reintegration. On 5 and 6 June, the National Oversight Mechanism convened a meeting in Kinshasa attended by the chiefs of the intelligence and security services of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania. Among other things, participants recommended the adoption of a comprehensive approach to the neutralization of armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and agreed to promote the exchange of available information between intelligence and security services in the region on issues of common interest.

As part of his so-called 100-day emergency programme, and in line with the political agreement of 31 December 2016, President Tshisekedi pardoned some 700 political detainees, notably lawyer Firmin Yangambi and opposition leader Franck Diongo. Moreover, in line with his commitment to combating corruption, the President suspended the Minister of Land Affairs, Lumeya Dhu Maleghi, as well as some heads of government agencies and parastatal organizations for their alleged involvement in corruption cases.

On 12 April, President Tshisekedi embarked on a domestic tour to several provinces, visiting Beni, Boma, Goma, Kasumbalesa, Kisangani and Lubumbashi.

During the visits, he held discussions with political and military officials on the security situation, the surrender of members of armed groups, urban insecurity and the Ebola outbreak. He indicated his readiness to address the disciplinary issues and social conditions of national security forces. He also ordered that national security forces be relieved of guarding mining companies and sites.