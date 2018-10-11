United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Report of the Secrtary-General (S/2018/882)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

A. Political situation

The political situa tion was marked by political and judicial activities surrounding the registration process of candidates for the presidential and national and provincial legislative elections. On 3 September, the Constitutional Court ruled on the appeals of four of the six presidential candidates who had been declared ineligible by the Independent National Electoral Commission on 24 August. The Court upheld the ineligibility of Jean - Pierre Bemba, the leader of the Mouvement de libération du Congo (MLC), ruling that the Inte rnational Criminal Court had convicted him for witness tampering through corruption, which was an aggravating factor. The Constitutional Court rejected the appeal of former Prime Minister Adolphe Muzito, who had been declared ineligible for conflict of int erest, noting that his claim to be reinstated as a presidential candidate was unsubstantiated. The Court, however, upheld the appeals of former Prime Minister Samy Badibanga and opposition leader Marie - Josée Ifoku and ordered the Commission to reinstate th em as presidential candidates, as they had provided evidence that they held Congolese citizenship.

The Secretary - General of MLC, Eve Bazaïba, stated that the ruling of the Constitutional Court was a political decision intended to disqualify a serious c ontender and, in so doing, tarnished the image of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On 4 September, Mr. Bemba declared to the press that the judiciary was being manipulated to disqualify any heavyweight candidate who posed a serious challenge to the pr esidential candidate of the ruling majority. He added that the Government was setting the stage for a sham election on 23 December. Several other opposition leaders voiced similar concerns and criticisms. The Minister of Information and spokesperson of the Government, Lambert Mende, rejected the allegations of Mr .

Bemba and urged him to respect the decision of the Court, the Constitution and the rule of law. In addition, on 4 September, the Court upheld the decision of the Independent National Electora l Commission to declare ineligible presidential candidates Antoine Gizenga, a former Prime Minister, and opposition leader Jean - Paul Moka for procedural errors during the registration process and lack of proof of payment of registration fees, respectively.

On 12 September, opposition leaders Adolphe Muzito, Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi, Félix Tshisekedi, Jean - Pierre Bemba, Moïse Katumbi and Vital Kamerhe met in Brussels and issued a joint communiqué in which they stressed the need for holding free, democratic, transparent and inclusive elections on 23 December, in line with the political agreement of 31 December 2016 and the electoral calendar. Among other things, they rejected the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission to use voting machines , requested the removal of alleged fraudulent voters from the electoral roll, called for the swift implementation of confidence - building measures, urged the Southern African Development Community to deploy a regional force to ensure security during the ele ctoral period and demanded that candidates declared ineligible “ on political grounds ” be allowed to take part in the elections. On the same day, the Minister of Information stated in a radio interview that the meeting had discredited those Congolese, who h ad no sense of national dignity after 58 years of independence.

From 10 to 12 September, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Didier Reynders, visited South Africa, Angola and the Republic of the Congo, where he exchanged views with senior gover nment officials on a wide range of issues, including the situation in the Great Lakes region and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. On 11 September, in Luanda, Minister Reynders and the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Angola, Manuel Domingos Augusto, is sued a joint communiqué in which they noted, among other things, the importance of a truly inclusive process leading to credible, free and transparent elections on 23 December. On 12 September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo issued a communiqué in which he stressed the rejection by the Government of any interference by neighbouring countries and bilateral partners in the electoral process and called for the strict respect of the sovereignty of his country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission continued preparations for the holding of elections on 23 December and published the provisional voter register, which included 40,287,385 voters, on 3 September. The Commission noted that 5,381,763 duplicates and mu ltiple registrations and 902,290 minors had been removed from the register.

On 19 September, the Commission published the final list of presidential candidates, which included 21 candidates. On the same day, it published the final list of candidates fo r national legislative elections, with 15,355 candidates competing for 500 National Assembly seats. As for the final list of candidates for provincial legislative elections, 19,640 candidates, comprising 17,284 men (88 per cent) and 2,356 women (12 per cen t), are contesting 715 seats.

The Commission, in line with the Government ’ s decision to assume full financial and logistical responsibility for the elections, carried on with the technical and logistical preparations for the elections. MONUSCO continue d to engage the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the need to give landing clearance to the air assets prepositioned in Entebbe, Uganda.

The second and last ordinary parliamentary session of the year opened on September. The Spea ker of the National Assembly, Aubin Minaku, and the President of the Senate, Léon Kengo wa Dondo, noted that emphasis should be put on the electoral process and the swift adoption of the 2019 budget.