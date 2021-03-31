UNICEF West and Central Africa Coronavirus (COVID-19) Situation Report No. 9 (Reporting Period: Year End 2020 – Up to 29 March 2021)

Highlights

▪ The pandemic finished the year on an upward trend, which started in November 2020. All 24 countries in the region are still reporting case s of community transmission.

▪ As of 29 March 2021, 569,646 confirmed cases and 8,126 deaths (CFR: 1.43 per cent) have been reported in the 24 countries of WCAR.

▪ Despite the efforts made by Governments, testing capacities are still limited at the national level with testing strategies oriented towards travellers. To date, The SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern identified in South Africa has been detected in DRC, Gambia and Ghana and the one identified in the UK has been isolated in DRC, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal.

▪ In 2020, 11.7 million people were reached with critical WASH services out of 12.8 million people targeted (91 per cent progress), including an estimated 6 million people who are living in conflict/humanitarian settings.

▪ A total of 205.000 healthcare facility staff and community health workers were trained in infection prevention and control procedures (49 per cent progress), and 400,000 healthcare staff have been provided with personal protective equipment (69 per cent progress).

▪ During the second half of 2020, UNICEF focused on supporting countries to reopen schools and begin the 2020-2021 school year. By the end of the year, 22 out of 24 countries in WCAR have started the 2020-2021 school year.