UNICEF EOC - DRC Ebola Response: Nord-Kivu and Ituri. What has been done since 1 year (August 2018 - July 2019)

Ebola

2749 Confirmed cases

1813 Deaths

Psychosocial

UNICEF provided lead support to the Government in the Psychosocial Commission based in Goma with sub-commissions in other areas in North Kivu and Ituri affected by the epidemic. The mobilization of psychosocial assistants (APS) and psychologists to provide direct and individualized support to Ebola affected children and families has been the key strategy of MHPSS response.

The APS, as the backbone of the psychosocial response, represents an important contribution from the child protection sector in a public health response. This function has proved not only adept in creating trust and confidence with the families and communities affected - but also in facilitating access to them from other more sensitive areas of intervention like de-contamination, vaccination, safe and dignified burials (etc).