07 Aug 2019

UNICEF EOC - DRC Ebola Response: Nord-Kivu and Ituri. What has been done since 1 year (August 2018 - July 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (987.35 KB)

Ebola

2749 Confirmed cases
1813 Deaths

Psychosocial

UNICEF provided lead support to the Government in the Psychosocial Commission based in Goma with sub-commissions in other areas in North Kivu and Ituri affected by the epidemic. The mobilization of psychosocial assistants (APS) and psychologists to provide direct and individualized support to Ebola affected children and families has been the key strategy of MHPSS response.
The APS, as the backbone of the psychosocial response, represents an important contribution from the child protection sector in a public health response. This function has proved not only adept in creating trust and confidence with the families and communities affected - but also in facilitating access to them from other more sensitive areas of intervention like de-contamination, vaccination, safe and dignified burials (etc).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.