UNICEF Ebola response update (28 November 2019)

Highlights

Following the event of last week in Beni, the attack on November 27 in Biakato have killed 3 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and a policeman and injured 6 others people. Vehicles and buildings were also put on fire by the same group. Police guarding the base were overwhelmed.

Simultaneously in Mangina EOC, security guards were able to fight off a similar attack.

MONUSCO stated that they stand ready to protect the Ebola response staff/facilities.

Measures are being implemented to relocate temporarily staff members from Biakato and Mangina. All 11 UNICEF staff based in Biakato were redployed to Goma. The 8 non essential staff from Mangina are expected to be relocated by 29 November.

In Goma, a staff counsellor is available and WCARO is making available one more.

94 civilians were killed in Beni since early November according to Kivu Security, a project funded by Congo Study Group and Human Rights Watch.