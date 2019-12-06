06 Dec 2019

UNICEF Ebola response update (28 November 2019)

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 28 Nov 2019
Download PDF (278.87 KB)

Highlights

  • Following the event of last week in Beni, the attack on November 27 in Biakato have killed 3 workers responding to the Ebola outbreak and a policeman and injured 6 others people. Vehicles and buildings were also put on fire by the same group. Police guarding the base were overwhelmed.

  • Simultaneously in Mangina EOC, security guards were able to fight off a similar attack.

  • MONUSCO stated that they stand ready to protect the Ebola response staff/facilities.

  • Measures are being implemented to relocate temporarily staff members from Biakato and Mangina. All 11 UNICEF staff based in Biakato were redployed to Goma. The 8 non essential staff from Mangina are expected to be relocated by 29 November.

  • In Goma, a staff counsellor is available and WCARO is making available one more.

  • 94 civilians were killed in Beni since early November according to Kivu Security, a project funded by Congo Study Group and Human Rights Watch.

  • A WHO/UNICEF Crisis Cell was established in Goma to respond to this security situation in a coordinated manner.

