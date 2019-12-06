UNICEF Ebola response update (2 December 2019)

Highlights

Following the attacks in Biakato and Mangina on 28 November, 11 staff from Biakato and 8 non-essential staff from Mangina were temporarily redeployed to Goma for psychosocial support. Another staff counsellor from WCARO is on his way (6 December).

A security assessment took place during the week-end to Biakato and Mangina. The DRC office also requested another security officer from WCARO to support the team. Additional Security Specialist is under emergency recruitment.

Since 29 November, 5 essential staff remained in Mangina and, since 1 December, 2 essential staff are based in Biakato, to be reinforced by 4 essential staff for each office this week.

In Beni, popular marches against MONUSCO continue. 2 people were stoned to death by a crowd in the city center on 30 November (presumed as ADF) and until now 3 people have been killed in the marches today.

On 2nd December, Beni, Butembo, Goma and Mangina were called for strikes and closures of local businesses (“ville morte”).