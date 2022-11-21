UNICEF DRC Humanitarian Situation Report - Upsurge of Violence in Rutshuru Territory - 08-14 November 2022

Highlights

Fighting between M23 and FARDC resumed on several fronts in both the Nyiragongo and Rutshuru territories during the weekend of the 12-13 November, which led to significant population movements.

The humanitarian community estimates that approximately 234,500 people are in need of assistance, the majority in Nyiragongo territory which hosts at least 128,000 IDPs.

Only few actors already based in Rutshuru have been able to maintain their activities in the areas controlled by the M23. As the situation unfold, access to this area is so far impossible to increase humanitarian assistance (thus putting at risk thousands of families still living there.

Despite the very volatile and unpredictable environment, UNICEF and partners continue to provide assistance to the most vulnerable in WASH, child protection, health, education, NFI-kits and nutrition.

Situation Overview

On 11 November clashes between the FARDC and the M23 intensified on several fronts in Rutshuru territory, notably on the Kahunga - Mabenga axis, on the Kinyandoni - Ishasha axis and on the Kibumba axis toward Goma town. On 12 November, the frontline moved into Nyiragongo territory with clashes reported in Mwaro, Kasizi and Kitotoma localities, in Buhumba and Kibumba zones. Population remaining in Kibumba subsequently moved towards Kanyaruchina in Nyiragongo territory between 12 and 13 November.

On 14 November, clashes were reported in Virunga National Park on the Kalengera - Tongo axis in the Bwito chiefdom leading to new population movements.

As of 12 November, according to IOM’s DTM rapid assessments, 234,500 persons have beed forced to flee the conflict area in Rutshuru territory along three main axes: Nyiragongo axes (128,000 people); Lubero axes in Kayna and Kibirizi health zones (over 85,000 people) and Tongo axes in Bambo and Birambizo health zones (37,000 people). In Nyiragongo territory alone, nearly 128,000 people (including 15,472 children under 5 years old and 78,905 women) have arrived concentrating mainly in Munigi, Kanyaruchinya and Kibati health areas. More than 88% live in overcrowded collective centres and improvised sites heightening protection risks. Children and women continue to be exposed to extreme violence and live in very dire conditions with limited access to basic services such as drinking water, primary healthcare or education placing them at increased risk of abuse Discussions are still ongoing between UNHCR, the CCCM cluster with local and national authorities to establish new sites in safe and appropriate locations. UNICEF is following up closely.